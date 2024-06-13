3-star CB, Vandy commit Vanzale Hinton reportedly locks in official visit to MSU

Michigan State football will be hosting an SEC commit for an official visit next week.

Three-star cornerback Vanzale Hinton of Ooltewah, Tenn. will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State on June 21. Corey Robinson of 247Sports’ reported the notable recruiting news on Wednesday.

Hinton is currently committed to Vanderbilt. He committed to the Commodores in April.

Hinton ranks as the No. 45 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 6 player from Tennessee in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Hinton, according to 247Sports. He has either taken or has scheduled official visits for Memphis, Vanderbilt and now Michigan State.

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2025 DB Vanzale Hinton for an official visit starting June 21st, he tells @C_Robinson24. He’s currently committed to #Vanderbilt. Tennessee’s native’s profile: https://t.co/qsQ0D824Qd pic.twitter.com/MCNZi1yTKL — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) June 13, 2024

