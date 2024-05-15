3-star CB LaRue Zamorano includes Spartans in top 7 list

Michigan State football is one of seven schools still in the running for a three-star cornerback from California.

LaRue Zamorano of Corona, Calif. revealed his top seven schools list on Tuesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Oregon, Penn State, Arizona, Washington, Kansas and USC.

Zamorano ranks as the No. 35 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 430 overall prospect in the class.

Currently, Zamorano is projected to end up at USC. However, he does have numerous official visits lined up for this summer.

