3-star CB LaRue Zamorano schedules official visit to MSU in late May

One of Michigan State’s top defensive targets will take an official visit in a few weeks.

Three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano has scheduled an official visit to Michigan State on May 31. He hails from Corona, Calif. and is considered one of the Spartans’ top defensive targets in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

Zamorano ranks as the No. 34 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 430 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of Zamorano’s finalists and is considered to be in a three-team race with USC and Washington. He will also take official visits to USC and Washington in the next month.

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2025 DB LaRue Zamorano III for an official visit on May 31st, he tells @C_Robinson247. One of MSU’s top defensive targets. Cali’s native’s profile: https://t.co/s07ZmBdT7m pic.twitter.com/kK2sXh112x — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) May 17, 2024

