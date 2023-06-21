3-star CB Justin Denson lists MSU as finalist ahead of July 1 commitment

Michigan State football is a finalist for the top player from the state of Rhode Island in the 2024 class.

Three-star cornerback Justin Denson of Providence, Rhode Island releases his five finalists on Tuesday, which included Michigan State. The Spartans were joined by Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M.

Denson also announced that he will be officially committing on July 1.

Denson ranks as the No. 59 cornerback and No. 614 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 player from Rhode Island.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Denson will be taking an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. He has previously visited Florida and Oklahoma this month. He has quickly risen up the recruiting world, with Alabama offering him a scholarship just a few weeks ago. So this certainly could be a big-time get for the Spartans should he pick to continue his career in the green-and-white.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

4-star RB Kahnen Daniels reaffirms commitment to Florida following push from MSU MSU target, 4-star WR Nick Marsh releases details on upcoming commitment Michigan State football makes top ten for 2025 4-star cornerback

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire