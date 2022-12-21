3-star CB Eddie Pleasant signs NLI for Michigan State football
Eddie Pleasant was one of the first five commitments Michigan State gained in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Committing in April, Pleasant hasn’t wavered from his pledge to the Spartans despite a push from Florida State this fall.
Pleasant, a speedy cornerback, has officially inked his signature to join the Spartan football program. He ranks as a 3-star prospect and the No. 874 recruit in the country according to the 247Sports composite.
Pleasant played his high school football at Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida.
Straight from the Sunshine State ✈️ @EddiePleasant3 x #NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/oWSS8DPrtq
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
