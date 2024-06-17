3-star CB Chris McCorkle III decommits from IU after visiting MSU this past weekend

A Michigan State target in the 2025 class has officially reopened his recruitment.

Three-star cornerback Chris McCorkle III announced on Sunday that he has decommitted from Indiana. McCorkle had been committed to the Hoosiers since late April and took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend.

McCorkle ranks as the No. 30 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

McCorkle has also recently taken official visits to Indiana and Florida, according to 247Sports. He also has a visit lined up for Iowa this upcoming weekend.

