3-star CB Aydan West takes official visit to MSU ahead of commitment this week

Michigan State had the last chance at winning over three-star cornerback Aydan West.

West — who is from Gaithersburg, Md. — took an official visit to Michigan State this weekend. That visit could loom large in his upcoming college decision with a planned commitment date of June 25.

West ranks as the No. 89 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He is also listed as the No. 27 player from Maryland in the class.

West is currently projected to end up at Virginia, according to 247Sports’ recruiting experts. He is also strongly considering Cincinnati, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

