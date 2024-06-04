3-star 2025 WR with impressive offer list sets Michigan football official visit

In recent years, Michigan football has had solid success in luring players from the state of Ohio in who the Buckeyes have had little interest. Rod Moore being chief among them, some of the others have recently transferred out, but have been sought after by other Power Four schools.

Now the maize and blue are looking at another from that state down south.

Hailing from Ironton (Ohio), 2025 three-star receiver Shaun Terry has an impressive offer sheet despite his rating (No. 649 overall according to the 247Sports Composite), with opportunities from schools such as Notre Dame, Auburn, Iowa, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

And the Wolverines will have a solid shot to make their pitch, as Terry announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he’ll be officially visiting Ann Arbor on June 14.

Michigan is in the hunt for wide receivers, with five-star Derek Meadows having visited last week, while also having its eye on Bergen Catholic four-star WR Quincy Porter (also visiting on June 14), and Louisiana native Jacob Washington and Red Oak (Tx.) wideout Taz Williams Jr. visiting the following weekend.

At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Terry fits the mold of the type of wide receiver that Michigan has targeted in recent years.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire