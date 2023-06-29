3-star, 2024 WR KJ Parker commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Iowa Hawkeyes are back on the board in the 2024 class, securing a commitment from 3-star wide receiver KJ Parker out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Ill.
The 5-foot-11, 175 pound wide receiver chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalists Cincinnati, Buffalo, Illinois State and Western Michigan. Parker also had offers from Iowa State, Marshall, Norther Illinois, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo and Wisconsin.
A part of Iowa’s big recruiting push last weekend, the recent visit to Iowa City tipped the scales over the top in a black and gold direction.
Per MaxPreps, Parker reeled in 37 catches for 1,082 yards and had an incredible 17 touchdown grabs last season with Immaculate Conception.
Committed!! 🐤@MattBowen41 @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/TuHRVhdjOM
— KJ Parker (@KJ_Parker14) June 29, 2023
According to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, Parker is a 3-star commit. 247Sports rates Parker as the nation’s No. 105 athlete and the No. 20 player from Illinois. On3 ranks Parker as the No. 79 athlete nationally and the No. 29 player from Illinois. Lastly, Rivals lists Parker as the No. 64 athlete and the No. 15 player from Illinois.
Parker joins recent Iowa commit Reece Vander Zee as one of the Hawkeyes’ two wide receiver commits. Now, Iowa has 16 total commits in its 2024 class and owns the nation’s No. 26 class per 247Sports. On3 currently regards Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class as the country’s No. 30 class, while Rivals ranks its No. 32.
Iowa is also recruiting a pair of Parker’s teammates. The Hawkeyes just extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to Immaculate Conception quarterback Dennis Mandala. Iowa also offered class of 2025 Immaculate Conception linebacker Dominik Hulak on April 22.
Here’s a look at Parker’s junior season Hudl tape with Immaculate Conception. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.
KJ Parker's Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
N/A
20
105
Rivals
3
N/A
15
64
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
29
79
247 Composite
3
1,108
23
118
Vitals
Hometown
Elmhurst, Ill.
Projected Position
WR
Height
5-11
175
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 17, 2021
Visited on June 23
Committed on June 29
Other Offers
Cincinnati
Iowa State
Wisconsin
Marshall
Northern Illinois
Ohio
Old Dominion
Toledo
Western Michigan
I will be taking an official visit to the Univeristy of Iowa June 23-25. I am more than excited to get down there. @TheIowaHawkeyes @CoachSWallace @CopelandKelton @MattBowen41 @ICCPFootball pic.twitter.com/1Zw72wDyjf
— KJ Parker (@KJ_Parker14) June 17, 2023
