3-star, 2024 WR KJ Parker commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back on the board in the 2024 class, securing a commitment from 3-star wide receiver KJ Parker out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Ill.

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound wide receiver chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalists Cincinnati, Buffalo, Illinois State and Western Michigan. Parker also had offers from Iowa State, Marshall, Norther Illinois, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo and Wisconsin.

A part of Iowa’s big recruiting push last weekend, the recent visit to Iowa City tipped the scales over the top in a black and gold direction.

Per MaxPreps, Parker reeled in 37 catches for 1,082 yards and had an incredible 17 touchdown grabs last season with Immaculate Conception.

According to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, Parker is a 3-star commit. 247Sports rates Parker as the nation’s No. 105 athlete and the No. 20 player from Illinois. On3 ranks Parker as the No. 79 athlete nationally and the No. 29 player from Illinois. Lastly, Rivals lists Parker as the No. 64 athlete and the No. 15 player from Illinois.

Parker joins recent Iowa commit Reece Vander Zee as one of the Hawkeyes’ two wide receiver commits. Now, Iowa has 16 total commits in its 2024 class and owns the nation’s No. 26 class per 247Sports. On3 currently regards Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class as the country’s No. 30 class, while Rivals ranks its No. 32.

Iowa is also recruiting a pair of Parker’s teammates. The Hawkeyes just extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to Immaculate Conception quarterback Dennis Mandala. Iowa also offered class of 2025 Immaculate Conception linebacker Dominik Hulak on April 22.

Here’s a look at Parker’s junior season Hudl tape with Immaculate Conception. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

KJ Parker's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 20 105 Rivals 3 N/A 15 64 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 29 79 247 Composite 3 1,108 23 118

Vitals

Hometown Elmhurst, Ill. Projected Position WR Height 5-11 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 17, 2021

Visited on June 23

Committed on June 29

Other Offers

Cincinnati

Iowa State

Wisconsin

Marshall

Northern Illinois

Ohio

Old Dominion

Toledo

Western Michigan

Twitter

I will be taking an official visit to the Univeristy of Iowa June 23-25. I am more than excited to get down there. @TheIowaHawkeyes @CoachSWallace @CopelandKelton @MattBowen41 @ICCPFootball pic.twitter.com/1Zw72wDyjf — KJ Parker (@KJ_Parker14) June 17, 2023

