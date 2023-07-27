3-star 2024 safety commit to stop by for Grill in the Ville

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff, is set to take place on Saturday, July 29, in Gainesville.

Among the many members of the 2024 recruiting class who will be eating high on the hog this weekend is three-star safety Josiah Davis out of Nashville (Georgia) Berrien. The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound defensive back committed to the Gators on March 27, choosing the Orange and Blue over the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, NC State Wolfpack and Tennessee Volunteers.

“Florida is just a great school overall, football and academic-wise,” Davis told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “The bond I have with the coaches, especially coach CJ, coach Bateman, and Coach Armstrong. They treat me very special every time I visit up there.”

The high school senior made an official visit to the Swamp at the beginning of June and appears to be locked in with the program so far.

Davis is ranked No. 529 overall and No. 52 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 480 and 45, respectively.

