3-star 2024 QB Ryan Puglisi commits to Georgia football

Georgia football has gained its fifth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class with a pledge from three-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Avon, CT.

The Avon Old Farms High School prospect is rated as the No. 27 quarterback, the No. 4 player in the state of Connecticut and the No. 359 player overall in his class, per 247Sports.

Puglisi (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) was offered a scholarship by the Bulldogs on June 16 after seeing him throw at camp.

Here’s a look at the strong-armed junior on tape.

The Bulldogs hold the No. 3 ranked class for 2024.

