3 standouts on offense from Chiefs’ preseason win over Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs notched a 28-25 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in preseason Week 3.

The big three for Kansas City (Mahomes, Kelce and Hill) we’re very clearly the standout players on offense in this game. But what of the other players who are battling to make an impression and make the team?

Here are three standout players on offense from the Chiefs’ preseason Week 3 win:

RT Mike Remmers

When Mike Remmers returned from injury at the end of training camp, he'd been practicing at left tackle. In preseason Week 2 against the Cardinals, he played 13 snaps at left tackle. It was a sight that made most fans want to tear their eyeballs out. It wasn't because Remmers was particularly bad, but it served as a constant reminder of the tragic defeat in Super Bowl LV. Against the Vikings, the Chiefs switched Remmers back to the right side, playing him at right tackle for the entire game. The results, of course, were phenomenal. In 24 pass-blocking snaps, Remmers allowed no pressures on the offensive line. His six run-blocking snaps were also positively graded for Kansas City. If he plays like this coming off the bench during the regular season, Chiefs fans won't mind him being a backup for a few different spots on the offensive line.

RB Derrick Gore

Gore has played like a man possessed in the final two preseason games. During the game against the Vikings, Gore topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in his Chiefs career. He showed up in a big way on a screen pass, showing patience and vision while running 56 yards behind blockers for a touchdown. He also boasted some slick moves to make guys miss on a few of his carries during the day. His performances rushing and catching the ball weren't the only thing that proved impressive for Gore, though. He had the best day of any Chiefs running back when it came to pass protection. He only had two snaps in true pass protection, but he graded out with a 77.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

TE Noah Gray

Gray built on a strong preseason Week 2 performance (catching all of his passes and a strong blocking game) during preseason Week 3. It certainly felt like a culmination of his work this offseason and feels like a case of a slow build-up for the rookie. During his day against the Vikings, Gray caught 2-of-3 passes that came his way. One pass was stopped for just a one-yard gain, but the other was a really impressive 23-yard catch across the middle of the field. The best part about the reception is that it came right after Gray was flagged for an illegal block below the waist. It was also a key moment in what would become a scoring drive for Kansas City.

