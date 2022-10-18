3 standout stars for Patriots’ Week 6 win over Browns

The New England Patriots took care of business in Cleveland with a 38-15 thrashing of the Browns. We’re not going to talk about how close the game was to flipping at the end because that doesn’t matter anymore.

Nope. Don’t even ask about it.

With this win, the Patriots improved to 3-3 and will take on the 2-4 Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football. Mac Jones has a chance to return for that game, but for now, let’s take a look at the standout stars from Week 6.

First Star: Bailey Zappe

I thought Zappe played extremely well and had the best game of his infant career, throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his second straight start. What was more impressive was the poise and command he showed in the pocket against the league’s best pass rusher in Myles Garrett, along with being very methodical in his reads.

I also think Matt Patricia and Joe Judge deserve a ton of credit after receiving plenty of hate for the poor start. They have strung together some nice games and have made solid play-calls on third down so far.

Second Star: Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton made his debut last week with Nelson Agholor out, and he immediately showed his speed and route-running against a fast Browns secondary. Thornton played well with a pair of touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground. He has already given more to the Patriots this season than Agholor has thus far.

Thornton, in my mind, has supplanted the expiring contract of Agholor and should only continue to get more opportunities as the season goes on.

Third Star: Jalen Mills

Jalen Mills was tasked with slowing down Amari Cooper as top corner, Jon Jones, was out with an injury. Mills only allowed four catches for 44 yards to one of the league’s best weapons and was involved in the running game when needed.

Mills also added an interception early in the second half that seemingly changed the momentum, giving the Patriots a chance to tack on points. He covered well and took the pressure off rookies, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, who saw extended work in the passing game.

