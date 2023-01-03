3 standout stars for Patriots’ Week 17 victory over Dolphins

The New England Patriots improved to 8-8 and are one win away from clinching the seventh and final spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs for the AFC.

They beat the battered Dolphins 23-21 on a day where the defense controlled the game and the offense showed a pulse for a full game for the first time since their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Patriots were able to shut down Miami’s offense and actually win a game where the opponent scored more than 17 points. Their success is owed to a few key contributors that gave the Dolphins headaches all game.

Here are the standout stars from Week 17.

First Star: Christian Barmore

Christian Barmore has come on since being injured for most of his second season. Against the Dolphins, he tallied seven QB pressures, three QB hits, three hurries, one run stuff and a sack.

Barmore has been quiet due to injuries, but when he has played, he is consistently drawing double teams to the point where he looks like the Patriots’ best player on defense. It’s a welcoming sight considering how great he looked at training camp.

But of course, his incredible strides were overshadowed by the offensive woes for the team, which became the bigger headline. Barmore is a difference-maker, and he should start to become a problem for opposing offensive lines now that he has found some health.

Second Star: Jabrill Peppers

Peppers had an incredible game on all fronts. He covered well in the slot, and when asked in man situations, showed great play recognition to blow up blocks and was effective in stopping the run.

He’s definitely a player the Patriots need to re-up in the offseason, as his contract is set to expire after this season. New England signed him to a one-year prove-it deal with him coming off a major injury. Now, they should be looking for an extension with the 27-year-old defensive back.

Peppers finished Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with eight total tackles on a day when the Patriots lacked depth in the defensive backfield.

Third Star: Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger is the Patriots’ best playmaker, and this week showed it yet again. Dugger had three tackles and an interception that ultimately gave the Patriots the spark that they needed.

The standout safety has been blossoming into one of the NFL’s best defensive talents, and this game was no different. Dugger and Peppers were one of the main reasons the Patriots were able to shut down the Dolphins’ pass catchers.

If the Patriots extend Dugger and re-sign Peppers, they could have one of the best safety duos in the league for years to come.

