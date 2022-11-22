3 standout stars for Patriots’ divisional win over the Jets

The New England Patriots were able to eke past the New York Jets at home with a 10-3 victory to improve their overall record to 6-4. They are now victorious in 14 straight matchups with the Jets after completing the clean two-game sweep over Gang Green this season.

The Jets were held to just 103 total offensive yards and were forced to punt 10 times on a day when Zach Wilson was just 9-of-22 passing with 77 yards and no touchdowns.

A putrid showing in an ever-important divisional matchup from the Jets was mostly due to the following standout stars.

First Star: Marcus Jones

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The only player in the entire game to score a touchdown, Marcus Jones, returned an 84-yard punt return to the house, leaving just five seconds on the clock and sealing the game for the Patriots in a low-scoring affair.

Jones put the team on his back in that moment by making an incredible individual play as time was dwindling to win the game.

The rookie special-teamer showed just why he was deserving of being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He’s an incredible returner with defensive upside, and he’s starting to turn heads.

Second Star: Kyle Dugger

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Dugger made some incredible tackles when it mattered most and even notched a sack under his belt. Dugger had an impact that could be felt and assisted the Patriots’ top defensive playmakers, Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley, who all had a hand in shutting down the Jets offensively.

With six total tackles and a sack, Dugger is well-deserving of this week’s second star of the game. His value can’t be understated in the defensive backfield, and it could be key for the Patriots on Thursday Night Football against an explosive Minnesota Vikings offense with T.J. Hockenson at tight end.

Third Star: Matthew Judon

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Judon continued his historic season with three tackles and 1.5 sacks against the floundering Jets offense on Sunday. Another strong performance from the NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate now puts him at a league-leading 13 total sacks on the season.

Judon did a great job upholding the outside edge, forcing New York to make quick decisions in the run game. So he’s clearly deserving of the third star due to the continuous production, including his now feared presence in the run game. He’s factoring in on multiple downs as evident by his standout performance in Week 11.

