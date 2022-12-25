3 standout stars for Patriots in Christmas Eve loss to Bengals

The New England Patriots fell to 7-8 on the season in Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and their playoff hopes were crushed in the process.

The first half of the game was the Joe Burrow Show, but the Patriots defense managed to shut out the Bengals offense in the second half, providing opportunities for the Patriots to sneak back in.

However, the team ultimately fell 22-18 to an 11-4 Bengals team that looks poised to make a deep playoff run. With two games left, the Patriots could play spoiler for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, or they could simply use those games as a chance to develop some of the younger players on the roster.

Here are the three stars that stood out on Christmas Eve.

First Star: Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones is clearly the Patriots’ best rookie, and it’s by a longshot. Mr. Do-It-All had a 15-yard reception, 69 yard interception return for a touchdown, tallied 14 total tackles in the game, covered some of the game’s elite receivers at a high level and recovered a fumble.

Jones was drafted to be a return man, but he was also voted the most versatile player in college sports last season. So he was always a player that screamed Patriot. The triple threat also handled his typical return duties with three returns for 65 yards.

He contributed on all three phases and was the spark that started the comeback, even if it fell short in the end.

Second Star: Kendrick Bourne

Bourne was finally released from the Patricia dog house he entered earlier this season and immediately showed why he was the Patriots’ most explosive weapon in 2021, and one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets.

He had six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 29 yards on the ground for one carry. It was about time the Patriots coaches allowed the seemingly healthy Bourne to touch the field, and it paid off huge for the team.

It is still mind-boggling to me why he hasn’t been involved more all season, as he is one of Jones’ favorite targets and arguably the best route-runner/separator they have on the roster.

Third Star: Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon is a staple for this Patriots defense and notched another sack on Saturday, bringing his total to 15.5 on the season. Judon also forced the fumble late in the game that Marcus Jones recovered, while he dropped in coverage on Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

He has proven week in, week out that even if he doesn’t light the world on fire sack-wise, he can make impacts in many ways, instilling fear in the opposition.

A legitimate case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year could be made for the elite Pro Bowl defender.

