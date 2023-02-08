3 sleeper Steelers free agents Pittsburgh needs to bring back

When free agency hits, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have some tough decisions to make about who to pay and who to let walk. We all know about guys like defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Cameron Sutton but here are three other in-house free agents the Steelers need to be sure they bring back.

LB Robert Spillane

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

No inside linebacker on the Steelers played better in 2022 than Robert Spillane. Despite not being considered a starter, Spillane did his job week after week as the physical run stuffer in the middle of the defense. Spillane played 55 percent of the defensive snaps last season and stands to get a nice raise.

WR Steven Sims Jr.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sims is a restricted free agent but this doesn’t mean the Steelers can just take for granted he is returning. Sims was a huge plus for the offense after Calvin Austin III was lost for the season and Chase Claypool was traded. Even if we assume Austin will be back to 100 percent for season two, the Steelers don’t want to let Sims go.

OL Trent Scott

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers love offensive linemen who can line up at multiple spots and with depth lacking, Scott’s value goes up. He has experience in the league as a starter and looked good in spot duty last season. This isn’t a huge signing in the big picture but Scott knows the system and has the confidence of the coaches and needs to stay.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire