3 Seahawks free agents more likely to leave after Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner news

Say what you want about the details, but at least the Seahawks acted decisively yesterday, befitting a coach who adores his one-cut-and-go power runners. In a stunning one-two punch, Seattle agreed to send franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for three players and several draft picks. They also informed legendary middle linebacker Bobby Wagner that he’s being released.

Wilson and Wagner were the cornerstones of this team’s offense and defense respectively. Together, these moves mean a serious roster-makeover is underway. Here are three veteran players that are about to become free agents who are much less likely to return now that the Seahawks are rebuilding.

DT Al Woods

As part of the Wilson deal, Denver is sending the supremely underrated veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris, who is 30 years old. Harris defends the run well and can rush the passer, too. While he hasn’t been to a Pro Bowl, he’s unquestionably a starting caliber interior lineman, which means it’s less likely the 34-year old Woods will re-sign with Seattle. We have no objection to bringing Woods back, but the oldest players will be first to go. Expect Harris to start next to Poona Ford in 2022.

TE Gerald Everett

Seattle has perhaps the league’s saddest history at tight end, which makes success at this position a low bar. Everett had a few good games in 2021, but he’s not nearly as athletic or promising as Noah Fant, who’s also coming over from the Broncos in the Wilson trade. Fant (6-foot-4, 249 pounds) posted 68 catches, 670 yards and four touchdowns last season. We have no beef with Everett’s game but it’s tough to imagine him beating out Fant at training camp. Expect Everett to sign with another team.

LT Duane Brown

Last but definitely not least, Duane Brown is almost certainly gone now that Wilson and Wagner are out of the picture. At 36 years old, he’s the elder statesman on the team and a relic from a previous era. The Seahawks will have to search for a new franchise left tackle this year, but they have the draft capital to do it now.

