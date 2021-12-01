3 Saints questionable, 3 others ruled out vs. Cowboys on final injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Well, the final New Orleans Saints injury report this week isn’t ideal, but it still might be an improvement from what we saw last week. The Saints ruled out three players with injuries for Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Cowboys in defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), as well as linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring). But three big-name starters on offense are questionable to play: running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee). Getting any two of them back in the lineup would be huge.
Here’s everything you need to know from the final Saints-Cowboys injury report:
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Tarell Basham (chest)
Limited
Full
Full
RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)
Full
Full
Full
WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion)
Full
Full
Full
WR Malik Turner (illness)
DNP
Questionable
WR Amari Cooper (COVID activation)
Limited
Questionable
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
Limited
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
Full
Full
Full
QB Taysom Hill (foot)
Full
Full
Full
CB Paulson Adebo (concussion)
Full
Full
Full
LB Andrew Doweel (concussion)
Full
Full
Full
1
1