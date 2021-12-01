  • Oops!
3 Saints questionable, 3 others ruled out vs. Cowboys on final injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
Well, the final New Orleans Saints injury report this week isn’t ideal, but it still might be an improvement from what we saw last week. The Saints ruled out three players with injuries for Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Cowboys in defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), as well as linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring). But three big-name starters on offense are questionable to play: running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee). Getting any two of them back in the lineup would be huge.

Here’s everything you need to know from the final Saints-Cowboys injury report:

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Tarell Basham (chest)

Limited

Full

Full

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Full

Full

Full

WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion)

Full

Full

Full

WR Malik Turner (illness)

DNP

Questionable

WR Amari Cooper (COVID activation)

Limited

Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

Limited

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

Full

Full

Full

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

Full

Full

Full

CB Paulson Adebo (concussion)

Full

Full

Full

LB Andrew Doweel (concussion)

Full

Full

Full

