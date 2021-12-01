3 Saints questionable, 3 others ruled out vs. Cowboys on final injury report

Well, the final New Orleans Saints injury report this week isn’t ideal, but it still might be an improvement from what we saw last week. The Saints ruled out three players with injuries for Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Cowboys in defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), as well as linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring). But three big-name starters on offense are questionable to play: running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee). Getting any two of them back in the lineup would be huge.

Here’s everything you need to know from the final Saints-Cowboys injury report:

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tarell Basham (chest) Limited Full Full RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) Full Full Full WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) Full Full Full WR Malik Turner (illness) DNP Questionable WR Amari Cooper (COVID activation) Limited Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out LT Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP DNP Questionable RB Alvin Kamara (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) Limited DNP DNP Questionable RB Mark Ingram (knee) Full Full Full QB Taysom Hill (foot) Full Full Full CB Paulson Adebo (concussion) Full Full Full LB Andrew Doweel (concussion) Full Full Full

