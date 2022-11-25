3 Saints players ruled out on final injury report, Marshon Lattimore questionable vs. 49ers

Breaking News:

John Sigler
·2 min read

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Week 12’s game between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, and for the most part, it brings good news for Saints fans. Just three players have been preemptively ruled out due to injuries: linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring).

Several others are questionable after being limited in practice this week, but the Saints are in significantly better shape than they were even a week ago. New Orleans listed star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) as questionable, but he’s on track to return from a six-week absence with rib and kidney injuries. Running back Alvin Kamara (illness) missed practice on Thursday but he’s back in the building and expected to play.

As for San Francisco — their West coast practice is still ongoing, so stay tuned for updates. Here’s what we know so far:

San Francisco 49ers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

DNP

DNP

LT Trent Williams (rest)

DNP

Full

DE Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles)

Limited

Limited

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LT James Hurst (concussion)

Limited

Full

Full

DE Cameron Jordan (eye)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LG Andrus Peat (triceps)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)

Limited

Full

Full

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (illness)

N/A

DNP

Full

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

