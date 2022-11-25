3 Saints players ruled out on final injury report, Marshon Lattimore questionable vs. 49ers
Here’s the final injury report ahead of Week 12’s game between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, and for the most part, it brings good news for Saints fans. Just three players have been preemptively ruled out due to injuries: linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring).
Several others are questionable after being limited in practice this week, but the Saints are in significantly better shape than they were even a week ago. New Orleans listed star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) as questionable, but he’s on track to return from a six-week absence with rib and kidney injuries. Running back Alvin Kamara (illness) missed practice on Thursday but he’s back in the building and expected to play.
As for San Francisco — their West coast practice is still ongoing, so stay tuned for updates. Here’s what we know so far:
San Francisco 49ers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)
DNP
DNP
LT Trent Williams (rest)
DNP
Full
DE Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles)
Limited
Limited
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LT James Hurst (concussion)
Limited
Full
Full
DE Cameron Jordan (eye)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LG Andrus Peat (triceps)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)
Limited
Full
Full
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (illness)
N/A
DNP
Full