3 Saints players ruled out on final injury report, Marshon Lattimore questionable vs. 49ers

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Week 12’s game between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, and for the most part, it brings good news for Saints fans. Just three players have been preemptively ruled out due to injuries: linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring).

Several others are questionable after being limited in practice this week, but the Saints are in significantly better shape than they were even a week ago. New Orleans listed star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) as questionable, but he’s on track to return from a six-week absence with rib and kidney injuries. Running back Alvin Kamara (illness) missed practice on Thursday but he’s back in the building and expected to play.

As for San Francisco — their West coast practice is still ongoing, so stay tuned for updates. Here’s what we know so far:

San Francisco 49ers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) DNP DNP LT Trent Williams (rest) DNP Full DE Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Limited Limited WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) Limited Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited Limited Limited Questionable S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out LT James Hurst (concussion) Limited Full Full DE Cameron Jordan (eye) Limited Limited Limited Questionable CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited Limited Limited Questionable LG Andrus Peat (triceps) Limited Limited Limited Questionable RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited Full Full RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable DE Payton Turner (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited Limited RB Alvin Kamara (illness) N/A DNP Full

