3 Saints named to ESPN’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list

Three New Orleans Saints were named to ESPN’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list ahead of the regular season kickoff, with each of them playing one of the game’s most important positions — and they’re all former first-round picks. Say what you want about the Saints depth chart further down, they have the top-end talent to compete with anyone. All they can do is hope they enjoy good health so those vulnerabilities aren’t exposed.

But why should they have so much reason for confidence? Cornerstone players like Chris Olave and Marshon Lattimore, plus Ryan Ramczyk, have ESPN’s NFL staff regarding the team highly (even if their voters don’t see a single top-50 player on the roster)

No. 78 | CB Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore reminded everyone of his value when he had a game-clinching pick-six against the Super Bowl runner-up Eagles in Week 17 after missing 10 games last season. There’s no reason to believe he won’t pick up right where he left off as he slides back into a starting role this year. The one thing that could hold him back? A lack of pass rush up front. — Katherine Terrell Signature stat: Lattimore has tallied 10-plus passes defended in five of the past six seasons, making him one of six players to do so in that span. What they are saying: “Physical, being physical. I think that’s a big part of my game. Everybody can run. … But being physical is part of the game, tackling, just being physical with the receivers. That separates me.” — Lattimore 2023 projection: 70 tackles, 2 INTs

No. 73 | RT Ryan Ramczyk

Ramczyk was an All-Pro in 2018, 2019 and 2020, but hasn’t made the list since knee problems limited him to 10 games in the 2021 season. Ramczyk played in 16 games last season, but the Saints have been cautious with him, giving him plenty of veteran rest days throughout the offseason. If he stays healthy, he’ll be the anchor on the Saints’ offensive line. — Katherine Terrell Signature stat: Ramczyk allowed one sack in the final seven games of 2022. He led all tackles in pass block win rate in 2021 (95%). What they are saying: “I’m on the same program as I was last year. I think what I did last year was beneficial. My knee felt good through the year. So I think if we can just stay on that course, it’ll be good. … I feel overall pretty good.” — Ramczyk

No. 63 | WR Chris Olave

Olave hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark despite missing two games, and he did that with an uncertain quarterback situation last year. A healthy Michael Thomas could take away some targets, but the addition of veteran quarterback Derek Carr could make the two a formidable duo in Olave’s second season. — Katherine Terrell Signature stat: In 2022, Olave became one of three Saints rookies with 1,000 receiving yards in franchise history. What they are saying: “I’m just picking up on the lingo, not having to learn the playbook … just knowing everything inside and out on the offense. I feel like the game is coming easier to me.” — Olave 2023 projection: 77 receptions, 1,127 yards, 5 TDs

