3 safeties to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continues with the latest group of prospects hitting the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the cornerbacks, safeties and special teamers workout from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a number of young contributors to the team via the draft just a season ago. Several of those players posted impressive performances at the combine. The team will look to follow up its standout 2022 draft class by adding even more instant-impact players in 2023.

Keep an eye on the following three safeties working out on Friday. A head-turning performance could put any number of the players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

Georgia S Christopher Smith II

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Smith is expected to turn some heads at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. A tone-setting tackler for the UGA defense, Smith can play in the box or in single-high coverage. No matter, he’ll come crashing downhill against opponents all the same. His coverage ability is impressive as he only allowed 18 receptions on 31 targets this past season, showcasing the physicality to match up against receivers and tight ends in man coverage. A good performance during the workouts and drills on Friday could see his draft stock on the rise.

Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather

I’m not sure there is a safety in this class that covers more ground quicker than Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather. As a senior for the Hawkeyes, Merriweather was an absolute ballhawk, notching three interceptions and six passes defended, all while allowing the lowest passer rating among safeties in college football. He has experience playing quarters, 2-man and Cover 3 defensive schemes. He can also play the robber role in the middle of the field. The instincts and play-making ability should certainly translate to a good performance on Friday.

Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II

The Big 12 leader in interceptions (6) this season, Taylor is a highly underrated prospect heading into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, Taylor was the anchor of the secondary for Oklahoma State in 2022. This comes after working his way up through the ranks as primarily a special teams player, with over 400 special teams snaps throughout his college career. This is exactly the type of player that you want roaming in the box and playing on the back end. A standout performance on Friday should open some eyes to his ability and potential impact at the NFL level.

