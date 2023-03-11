3 safeties for the Bills to target in free agency

NFL free agency is just around the corner next week. If the Buffalo Bills are to target a safety, there will be plenty of players worth taking a look at.

Here are three free agent safeties the Bills could target during free agency in 2023:

Julian Love

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: New York Giants

In targeting a safety, the Bills would be looking for a Jordan Poyer replacement, who is also a pending free agent himself that appears to have a decent chance at leaving.

Love would be an upgrade in terms of age, still only 24, over the 31-year-old Poyer. However, he doesn’t have as much experience. He only became a full-time starter at safety in 2022 for the Giants. But Buffalo has not been shy about employing versatile defensive backs as their starting safeties.

See: “Poyer, Jordan” and “Hyde, Micah” for your proof.

Spotrac project Love to earn somewhere around $8 million per season on his next deal. Depending on what Poyer gets on the open market, that could save the Bills plenty on the salary cap while still adding a solid player.

Terrell Edmunds

Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds (Roanke Times photo)

2022 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

The name… and quite frankly the face… look familiar here and we won’t hide the idea. What could get Tremaine Edmunds to re-sign with the Bills? How about Buffalo’s defense adding his brother, Terrell?

The two played together on Virginia Tech (which helped make both first-round picks) in college, so they’ve clearly had this idea before.

Edmunds is not the ballhawk type that Poyer and Hyde are, but still brings things to the table.

Edmunds is a solid tackler and run defender. Additionally, he previously paired well next to a star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. That could bode well for a 2023 partnership with Hyde, and considering Edmunds wouldn’t nearly cost as much as his brother already in Buffalo, maybe even in the ballpark of $2-3M per year, the Bills could still use a draft pick on a safety to compete with Edmunds.

Story continues

Marcus Epps

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Epps is a similar player to Love: Versatile. He also plays well against the run like Edmunds. However, he only became a full-time starter. period, last season. Love at least saw starting time elsewhere in the Giants defensive prior to 2022.

The issue with Epps is a coverage grade of 44.7 handed to him by Pro Football Focus a year ago. That has to be better, but perhaps with more experience that will improve.

PFF projects Epps at an average of $6.75M in his next contract. Not a ton, but starter money so the Bills will have to be convinced of future improvement.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire