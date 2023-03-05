3 running backs to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine concludes on Sunday, with the final group of offensive players hitting the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the running backs and offensive linemen workout from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a number of young contributors to the team via the draft just a season ago. Several of those players posted impressive performances at the combine. The team will look to follow up its standout 2022 draft class by adding even more instant-impact players in 2023.

Keep an eye on the following three running backs working out on Sunday. A head-turning performance could put any number of the players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Bigsby is a running back who has had to create for himself during the majority of his college career. He’s learned to be patient, elusive and he’s faster than people realize. In Week 10 against Mississippi State, he was clocked at 21.4 MPH by reel analytics. On top of that, the 6-foot and 208-pound draft prospect has good hands with 62 career catches at Auburn. He also has the mentality and make-up to be a pass-blocker in the NFL.

“Pass pro is all about willing,” he said. “If you’re willing to block, you can do it.”

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Achane is also doing wide receiver drills at the combine at the request of several NFL teams. He’s really been an all-around player at Texas A&M with 65 career catches, 369 carries and 20 career kickoff returns. He averaged 6.8 yards per touch on offense during his career with 26 total touchdowns over the course of three seasons with the Aggies. He’s not the tallest back at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, but he makes up for the lack of size in speed and elusiveness. Heading into the combine, he’s expected to post one of, if not the fastest 40-yard dash time.

East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Rarely do I put on tape and see a running back that glides as Jamaal Charles did, but Mitchell certainly comes close. He led the FBS in runs of 15+ yards last season with 29. That’s because when Mitchell gets out in front of defenders, he’ll rarely get caught from behind. When he’s cut off from the explosive run, he’s proven to be elusive in space with 64 forced missed tackles on the year. He’s only listed at 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds, so there will be questions about his size and how he holds up as he heads into the NFL. I fully expect him to blow teams away at the combine with his speed and agility scores.

