As 3-year run comes to an end, Bemidji State's seniors look back fondly

Dec. 1—BEMIDJI — Season-ending losses are tough to get over. That's especially the case when a player's career comes to an end.

The Bemidji State football team had a number of long-tenured players in its 2023 iteration, some of whom had been in college since 2018, 2017 or even 2016. Yet last Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium, it all came to a swift end with a 21-17 defeat to Central Washington.

Four days later, the Beavers' seniors were still processing the abrupt end to their careers. They were trying to strike a delicate balance between appreciating all they had accomplished while coming to terms with the end of their days playing college football.

"I've cleaned my room probably like three or four times in the past two days," said sixth-year safety Jarrett Klein. "I'm just bored. Not much to do. ... It puts everything back into perspective. You take everything for granted while you have it, and then the moment it's gone, it's that slap-in-the-face realization moment where (you realize) I'm not going to be able to hang out with the guys anymore.

"It's not so much even the football, football practice and everything like that. It's more the locker room banter, being around your guys every single day and overall being a family, honestly. Everybody knows everything about everybody. That's one thing that I'm going to miss for sure."

BSU has now officially closed out a historic run the likes of which had never been seen before at the Chet. The Beavers won at least nine games in each of the last three seasons, winning 10 in both 2021 and 2022.

Additionally, Bemidji State reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2021, then immediately won the program's first playoff game. The Beavers repeated that feat in 2022 and 2023, reaching the second round each year.

But BSU's best chance to reach the third round for the first time ever was snuffed out against CWU in a heart-wrenching contest that the Beavers led by 17 after the first quarter.

Now, Bemidji State's players are left to grapple with the result while also reflecting upon the accomplishments of their unprecedented three-year run.

"The football game itself is probably 10% of the full experience of playing college football," said sixth-year offensive tackle Ty Cobb. "The other 90% is a lot of fraternization and getting to know your boys. I don't know if it's hit me completely yet, but I know I'm going to try my hardest to not be done with football at all, (whether that's) coaching, playing, whatever it might be. It's always going to be a part of me. It's tough, but I'm excited for the next chapter while also being a little sad about this one ending."

The transition has included receiving team notifications about spring practice that neither player needs to act on. Their path has already begun to diverge from their remaining teammates, and while they could always find their way back to the game, it's no guarantee that they'll ever step onto the field again as a player.

"After the game on Saturday, it was pretty emotional," said head coach Brent Bolte. "But you get that 20 minutes on the field before they went with their parents, and that was a special moment. We've been on the road for those moments where the whole team wasn't there, so it was nice to (have everyone). That was pretty memorable for me, to see all the underclassmen give their appreciation to the guys."

Moving forward, the Beavers will have to replace proven production at just about every position. For those who are departing, there is confidence in the group that will return.

But as they pivot toward the start of their professional careers, those departing from the 2023 group will cherish the memories they made on and off the field as pioneers of Bemidji State's playoff culture.

"That senior group, the guys that are leaving the program, remarkable group of guys," Bolte said. "They've built this into a national contender and a team that you're going to reckon with in the playoffs. Those guys have really raised the bar and taken it to a whole 'nother level."