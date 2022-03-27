3 rules changes under consideration by NFL competition committee

Beginning Sunday, the annual league meeting for the NFL begins. Among the things that will be discussed, three rules changes are being considered.

One is about making a rule permanent that was implemented last year and two proposals have to do with overtime.

The proposed changes are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Kickoff formations

The competition committee has proposed to make permanent the formation changes implemented for kickoffs last season.

What are those rules?

Players on the kickoff team must have both feet on the ground until the ball is kicked. there can be no more than five players on either side of the ball and at least two players must be lined up on both sides of the field between the numbers and the sideline, spreading out the formation.

One overtime change

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles propose a change to overtime that requires that both teams possess the ball in the overtime period.

Currently, both teams possess the ball in overtime unless a touchdown is scored on the first possession.

A second overtime change

The Tennessee Titans propose something different for overtime.

They propose that both teams possess the ball in the overtime period unless the first team scores a touchdown and has a successful two-point conversion attempt.

1

1