3 ruled out in Colts vs. Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) both had relatively light injury reports going into the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As both teams released their final injury reports Saturday, only three players were ruled out between the two squads, and those were the only players with injury designations.
Here’s a look at the players that were ruled out ahead of this matchup:
Out | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Ankle
Out | Colts TE Kylen Granson | Ankle
Out | Chargers CB Kemon Hall | Hamstring
