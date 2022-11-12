3 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are dealing with some pretty significant injuries heading into the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
While the Colts will see the return of running back Jonathan Taylor, they will lose linebacker Shaquille Leonard for at least the next five weeks after he was placed on the injured reserve list Friday. Considering the Colts’ bye in Week 14, the earliest Leonard can come back is Week 15.
Meanwhile, the Raiders placed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller on the injured reserve list this week.
Here are the players with injury designations heading into the Week 10 matchup:
Out | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Back/Ankle
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Out | Colts RB Deon Jackson | Knee
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Out | Colts TE Jelani Woods | Shoulder
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Questionable | Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox | Ankle
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Questionable | Raiders LB Denzel Perryman | Hip/Ribs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports