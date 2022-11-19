3 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their final injury reports Friday, which included the game designations entering the weekend.
The Colts ruled out two players—one of which is a starter—while three others are listed as questionable. The Eagles may have had a lot of names on their injury report but only one had an injury designation.
The three players for the Colts are likely true game-time decisions, especially with an illness seemingly traveling around the building.
Here are the players with injury designations for the Week 11 matchup:
Out | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Out | Colts TE Jelani Woods | Shoulder
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Colts RT Braden Smith | Back
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. | Illness
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Colts LB Zaire Franklin | Illness
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Out | Eagles CB Josh Jobe | Hamstring
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports