3 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their final injury reports Friday, which included the game designations entering the weekend.

The Colts ruled out two players—one of which is a starter—while three others are listed as questionable. The Eagles may have had a lot of names on their injury report but only one had an injury designation.

The three players for the Colts are likely true game-time decisions, especially with an illness seemingly traveling around the building.

Here are the players with injury designations for the Week 11 matchup:

Out | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle

Out | Colts TE Jelani Woods | Shoulder

Questionable | Colts RT Braden Smith | Back

Questionable | Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. | Illness

Questionable | Colts LB Zaire Franklin | Illness

Out | Eagles CB Josh Jobe | Hamstring

