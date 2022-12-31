3 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Giants

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The Colts ruled out three players on their final injury report while the Giants had one player listed as doubtful and another listed as questionable. The Colts also added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report but then placed him on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Here are the players with injury designations for the Week 17 matchup:

Out | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Ankle

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Out | Colts TE Kylen Granson | Ankle

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Out | Colts WR Ashton Dulin | Concussion

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Out | DE Yannick Ngakoue | Throat | Placed on IR

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Doubtful | Giants CB Adoree' Jackson | Knee

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari | Ankle

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire