3 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Giants
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
The Colts ruled out three players on their final injury report while the Giants had one player listed as doubtful and another listed as questionable. The Colts also added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report but then placed him on the injured reserve list Saturday.
Here are the players with injury designations for the Week 17 matchup:
Out | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Ankle
Out | Colts TE Kylen Granson | Ankle
Out | Colts WR Ashton Dulin | Concussion
Out | DE Yannick Ngakoue | Throat | Placed on IR
Doubtful | Giants CB Adoree' Jackson | Knee
Questionable | Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari | Ankle
