3 late-round running backs to round out the Steelers depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the offseason with only two running backs under contract. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren form an excellent one-two punch in the backfield but Pittsburgh will need to add at least one back to round out the depth chart. Here are three late-round options for the Steelers to consider in the 2023 NFL draft.

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Vaughn is a diminutive back who runs with incredible agility and surprising power. He’s got soft hands in the passing game and can provide a spark as a third-down back with speed.

Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Highly productive, all-around back for Oklahoma, Gray is going to end up far outplaying his draft spot with his violent and explosive running style.

Keaton Mitchell, Eastern Kentucky

Few backs in this draft display the agility and short-area burst of Keaton Mitchell. He’s got an elite top-end speed as well but it’s the quickness through the hole that really stands out.

