3-round post-NFL combine mock draft: Quarterbacks go in first 3 picks

The NFL Scouting Combine is now in the rear view mirror, where there were some standout performances by prospects that helped elevate their stock going into pro days.

We’re unveiling our first three-round mock draft following the week in Indianapolis, which features plenty of quarterback action at the top of the order.

Before we get into each selection, here are a few predictions to keep in mind when scrolling through the mock draft:

The Bears trade down to 4

The Panthers trade up to 3

Mac Jones is traded to the Raiders

Jalen Ramsey is traded to the Steelers

Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins is traded to the Bills

Keenan Allen is released, signs with the Chiefs

Lamar Jackson is traded to the Falcons

Aaron Rodgers is traded to the Jets

Trey Lance is traded to the Titans

Derrick Henry is traded to the Panthers

With that in mind, here’s a look at our latest three-round mock draft following the NFL combine:

Indianapolis Colts (from Chicago Bears): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Carolina Panthers (from Arizona Cardinals): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis Colts): EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Las Vegas Raiders: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Baltimore Ravens (from Atlanta Falcons): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Arizona Cardinals (from Carolina Panthers): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Los Angeles Chargers (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Green Bay Packers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Washington Commanders: OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers, CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Detroit Lions: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Seattle Seahawks: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles via LA Chargers): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Baltimore Ravens: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Minnesota Vikings: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama

New York Giants: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Dallas Cowboys: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Philadelphia Eagles (from Buffalo Bills): EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

New Orleans Saints: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh Steelers via Chicago Bears): OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Houston Texans: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Arizona Cardinals: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis Colts): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Los Angeles Rams: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Las Vegas Raiders: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Tennessee Titans (from Carolina Panthers): WR Tank Dell, Houston

New Orleans Saints: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Tennessee Titans: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Cleveland Browns: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

New York Jets: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Baltimore Ravens (from Atlanta Falcons): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Green Bay Packers: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

New England Patriots: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Washington Commanders: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Detroit Lions: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OG Steve Avila, TCU

Seattle Seahawks: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Miami Dolphins: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Los Angeles Chargers: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens): RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings): TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Jacksonville Jaguars: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

New York Giants: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Dallas Cowboys: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Buffalo Bills: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Cincinnati Bengals: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Arizona Cardinals (from Carolina Panthers via San Francisco 49ers): WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Philadelphia Eagles: OG Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Kansas City Chiefs: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Chicago Bears: WR Puka Nacua, BYU

Houston Texans: C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Arizona Cardinals: RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts): OT Blake Freeland

Denver Broncos: LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Los Angeles Rams: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

New Orleans Saints: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Tennessee Titans: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Green Bay Packers: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers): OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Miami Dolphins (from New England): TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Green Bay Packers: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders): OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Detroit Lions: WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Seattle Seahawks: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Miami Dolphins: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

Philadelphia Eagles: QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Baltimore Ravens: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Minnesota Vikings: LB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

New York Giants: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Dallas Cowboys: DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Arizona Cardinals: CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers): WR Parker Washington, Penn State

Philadelphia Eagles: RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Arizona Cardinals: S Sydney Brown, Illinois (comp pick)

Washington Commanders: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (comp pick)

Cleveland Browns: WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska (comp pick)

San Francisco 49ers: CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M (comp pick)

New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs): LB Cam Jones, Indiana (comp pick)

San Francisco 49ers: DT Moro Ojomo, Texas (comp pick)

San Francisco 49ers: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa (comp pick)

