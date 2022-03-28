New 3-round mock draft after trades has Cardinals taking OL in Rd. 1

The NFL offseason has been crazy thus far. The NFL draft is a month away and how the first round plays out continues to appear to change. Seven first-round picks have changed hands with the trades that have gone down since the the start of the new league year.

The Arizona Cardinals have not been involved in any of the trades. They still have the 23rd overall pick.

But how do these trades affect the first round and potentially the Cardinals?

In a new three-round mock draft from Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling, we see how these trades affect things.

See who the Cardinals land in these projections.

Round 1: Boston College OL Zion Johnson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

This would give the Cardinals their first first-round lineman since D.J. Humphries in 2015. Johnson could fill their starting right guard position immediately.

Wide receiver is a strong possibility here, but Kyler Murray needs just as much help up front as he does at the skill positions. Johnson is a stout, powerful blocker with solid athleticism who would be an immediate upgrade at right guard, keeping Murray from having to run from his life on every snap.

Also available at No. 23 are pass rusher George Karlaftis, receiver Jameson Williams and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

If it comes down to it, Wyatt and Johnson are probably at the top of their lists. However, as guard is not considered a premium position, going with a pass rusher might be the more valuable pick.

Round 2: Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

Pierce is over 6-3 and ran the 40 at the combine in 4.41 seconds. He would give the Cardinals a long big-play threat. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch over his last three seasons for the Bearcats, catching 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

If they don’t go with a receiver in the first round, Pierce isn’t a bad way to go in Round 2.

Round 3: Arkansas DL John Ridgeway

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ridgeway is 6-5, 321-lb nose tackle who could play other positions on the line. He is a space eater but doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher.

