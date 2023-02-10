3-round mock draft sends Cowboys trio of defenders to fortify strength

With the collegiate all-star circuits come and gone and the 2023 NFL combine just a few weeks away, draft talk is heating up for 30 of 32 teams. Draft Wire recently delivered a new three-round mock draft based on fluctuations due to the performances in Hawaii, Vegas and Mobile.

While most armchair observers see adding wideout talent as Dallas’ biggest must-do of the offseason Luke Easterling believes the Cowboys won’t address that spot during the first two days of April’s hauling. On the other side of the ball, there’s a strong core for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and this mock only has it getting stronger for 2023.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Free agency could leave the Cowboys having to replace all of their starters at linebacker, and this scenario gives them the chance to reload. Sanders is a versatile playmaker who can line up on the edge or off the ball, giving Dallas yet another weapon to pair with Micah Parsons in the front seven.

Sanders racked up 103 total tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2022, a breakout season after transferring to Arkansas from Alabama, where he had just 33 total tackles in two seasons. His addition to Dallas would seal things up at linebacker, especially if Leighton Vander Esch re-signs with the team.

58. Dallas Cowboys | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

Pass rushers are always at a premium in the NFL and Tuipulotu was the statistical best at sacking the quarterback in 2022, leading FBS with 13.5 on the year. The Cowboys already have the riches of Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams and more to create pressure, so Tuipulotu would add to the nightmare for opposing offensive lines. Coming in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, he’s already a large specimen at the edge position, which could boost his production early in his career.

90. Dallas Cowboys | Michigan CB DJ Turner

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner (5) celebrates intercepting a pass from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the first half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

The cornerback position could be one of the most contested in Dallas in 2023. While Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland have secured their spots, it’s a war for the third corner position. Israel Mukuamu was a surprise candidate in the playoffs while Anthony Brown could be on his way out in free agency, so drafting Turner would present an early competition along with the returning-from-injury Jourdan Lewis.

The 2022 second-team All-Big-Ten cornerback would have his work cut out for him as a rookie, but the talent would be an undeniable to boost the Cowboys’ secondary.

