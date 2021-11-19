New 3-round mock draft checks all the boxes for the Steelers

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new three-round mock draft for 2022 and you know we had to take a look to see what direction they went for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And honestly after looking the whole thing over, this might be about as close to a best-case scenario for the Steelers.

Here’s how the picks broke down for the Steelers in three rounds:

First round-QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Second round-OT Zion Nelson, Miami

Third round-DT Zachary Carter, Florida

Everyone has an opinion about what Pittsburgh needs to do about the quarterback position and whether or not Ben Roethlisberger might actually return. Nevertheless, it feels more and more like the Steelers can and will spend a top pick on a quarterback. Pickett checks off most of the boxes of what Steelers fans should want including being a local star.

Moving to the second round, Zion Nelson is a fascinating guy. His athleticism and movement skills are truly rare for a man his size. I’m not as confident in his power and leverage but those are things he can improve on.

Finally, we have Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter. Carter is a raw prospect but fits the mold of what the Steelers want in a hybrid defensive lineman and would certainly add some explosion along the defensive line.

