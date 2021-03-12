3-Round mock draft brings Cowboys weaponry, defense system upgrades

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoiced this week as franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was signed to a four-year deal worth up to $164 million. Locking in Prescott allows the teams to silence questions regarding his future and focus on free agency and the draft. The team has worked on clearing cap space this week, both with avoiding a second Prescott franchise tag and the restructuring of highly-paid players.

These moves will allow the Cowboys to be a buyer in a loaded free-agent market. The team has quite a few holes to fill, especially on the defensive side of the ball and there are plenty of free agents who could help accomplish that goal but this coming draft is lining up well with the glaring needs the team has. Here’s a potential three-round mock scenario for the Cowboys front office using the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Simulator.

1st Round, 10th Pick: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Don't come for me over this not being a cornerback. Since the draft is still over month out, my goal is to show an alternate scenario if the Cowboys' preferred selections are off the board. If Patrick Surtain and Caleb Farley are picked before the team is on the clock at No. 10 they may be forced into a best player available situation. That player could very well end up being Florida tight end, Kyle Pitts. Pitts is a transcendent talent who is easily one of the best players in the class regardless of position. He seems designed for the modern NFL as he is an elite receiver with a massive catch radius. Pitts understands how to separate with ease and is extremely athletic. He is assumed to be a poor blocker because of how good a receiver he is, but this is simply not true. Pitts puts in fantastic effort in this department and made massive strides from the 2019 season to the 2020 season. While tight end isn't the biggest need for the Cowboys as they have Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz on the roster, Pitts is on a completely different level. He would immediately create the best group of pass-catchers in the league and would give the team flexibility moving forward with regards to Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

2nd Round, 44th Pick: Alim McNeill, DL, North Carolina State

Another pick that isn't a corner? I must be insane, but hear me out. The Cowboys are amassing cap space to be aggressive in free agency. While it is a somewhat weak corner free-agent class there is a specific type of player that new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn looks for at the position. The team may feel none of the options at this pick make sense for them or they could've adequately addressed the position in free agency. Enter McNeill, I don't quite value him this high but his run-stopping skills and pass-rush upside make him an excellent fit for the Cowboys. With Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill as solid pass rushers looking to take the next step, adding someone who excels in the run-stopping department would help complete the Cowboys defensive line rotation.

3rd Round, 75th Pick: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

In this scenario, the team has not yet selected a corner. This may rub some fans the wrong way but there is a legitimate chance that Jerry Jones and the front office acquire a cornerback through trade or free agency that they feel makes the position less of a need. In a draft class where the cornerback position is extremely deep, they may feel compelled to wait until Day 2 to address the position. If they are able to get Joseph in the third round it would be an absolute steal. Joseph is one of the more underrated players in this class and has a very high ceiling. He is extremely fluid and should test very well at his pro day. Joseph seems to be a bit of a late riser and (profiled here) and could be a solid fit with the Cowboys. If the position needs to be addressed in the third round and Joseph is on the board Jerry Jones should not hesitate to make him the pick.

3rd Round, 99th Pick: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

This pick was announced on Wednesday as the compensatory pick for the Miami Dolphins signing Byron Jones away from the team last season. Getting a second third-round pick is a massive win for the team as they can now fill two needs in a round that will still be loaded with talent. The safety position is not the most pressing need and like corner could easily be filled in free agency but the team will likely look to add a younger player to develop. Cisco is an odd player who fits more of a developmental role. He is very gifted in coverage and could potentially become a single-high safety at some point in his career. He struggles as a tackler and in the run game but with some refinement and NFL experience he could easily improve on those issues and become an impact player.

