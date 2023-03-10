3-Round Mock Draft: 5 QBs go in 1st, Cowboys bail to Day 2
With the scouting combine in the rearview mirror and free agency closing in, it’s time for one final mock draft for this phase of the offseason. Things will change once again as teams begin to fill out their 53-man roster with veterans. The primary difference between the NFL and NBA is seen in this process. While the basketball league looks for teams to fill their rosters with young talent first, the NFL has teams commit to filling holes with veterans before the young guys get a chance in the league.
In this three-round exercise that is based on team needs before veteran additions are made; there are several perfect fits. Trades were allowed and with so many teams missing first-round picks this year, Day 2 was just as interesting as Day 1. Here’s a look at each team’s trades and draft hauls.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Trade 7, 38, 2024 1st and 3rd to Chicago Bears for No. 1
1.1 – QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3.70 – CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
2. Houston Texans (Multiple 1st-round picks)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1.2 – QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
1.12 – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
2.33 – TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
3.65 – ED Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
3.73 – Center John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
3. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
1.3 – Edge Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
2.34 – Guard Steve Avila, TCU
3.66 – CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
3.96 – Tackle Tyler Steen, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
1.4 – QB Will Levis, Kentucky
2.35 – CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
3.79 – WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
5. Atlanta Falcons
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Falcons trade No. 8, No. 44 to Seattle for No. 5
1.5 – QB Bryce Young, Alabama
3.75 – WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
6. Detroit Lions (Multiple 1st-Round picks)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1.6 – DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
1.18 – Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
2.48 – CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
2.55 – WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
3.81 – RB Kendre Miller, TCU
7. Chicago Bears
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Trade No. 1 to Raiders for 7, 38, 2024 1st and 3rd
1.7 – OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State
2.38 – TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
2.54 – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
3.64 – Edge Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
8. Seattle Seahawks (Multiple 1st-Round picks)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1.8 – Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
1.20 – Guard O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
2.37 – LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
2.44 – Center Luke Wypler, Ohio State
2.51 – LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
3.83 – Clark Phillips III, Utah
9. Carolina Panthers (Multiple 1st-Round picks)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
1.9 – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Panthers trade No. 39, 93 to Cowboys for No. 31 (Chiefs original pick)
1.31 – QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
2.61 – Edge Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
10. Philadelphia Eagles (Multiple 1st-Round picks)
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
1.10 – CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
1.30 – Edge BJ Ojulari, LSU
2.62 – RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
3.94 – Safety Sydney Brown, Illinois
11. Tennessee Titans
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
1.11 – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
2.41 – WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston
3.72 – OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
13. Green Bay Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Packers trade Aaron Rodgers, No. 15 to Jets 13, 43, 2024 conditional 3rd
1.13 – TE Dalton Kincaide, Utah
2.43 – Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
2.45 – LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
3.78 – Safety Jordan Battle, Alabama
14. New England Patriots
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
1.14 – Safety Brian Brach
Cowboys trade No. 58, 95 to Patriots for No. 46
2.58 – WR Rashee Rice, SMU
3.76 – CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
3.95 – Edge Derick Hall, Auburn
15. New York Jets
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NY Jets trade No.s 13, 43, 2024 conditional 3rd to Packers for Aaron Rodgers, No. 15
1.15 – OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
3.74 – LB Dorian Williams, Tulane
16. Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
1.16 – CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
2.47 – Center Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
3.97 – LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
1.17 – DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
2.32 – WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
2.49 – Safety Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
3.80 – OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1.19 – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
2.50 – RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
3.82 – LB Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati
21. Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
1.21 – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
2.53 – Edge Andre Carter II, Army
3.85 – CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
22. Baltimore Ravens
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1.22 – Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
2.86 – WR Parker Washington, Penn State
23. Minnesota Vikings
(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
1.23 – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State
3.87 – DT Moro Ojomo, Texas
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
1.24 – Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
2.56 – TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
3.88 – Safety Jammie Robinson, Florida State
25. New York Giants
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
1.25 – WR Jordan Addison, USC
2.57 – CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
3.89 – TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
4.100 – RB DeWayne McBride, UAB
26. Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs trade No. 31, 95 to Cowboys for No. 26
1.26 – OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
2.63 – Edge Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
27. Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
1.27 – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
2.59 – Edge Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
3.91 – CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
28. Cincinnati Bengals
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1.28 – OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
2.60 – DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
3.92 – CB DJ Turner, Michigan
29. New Orleans Saints
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1.29 – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
2.40 – CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
3.71 – DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
First Round Results
36. Los Angeles Rams
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
2.36 – QB Tanner McKee, Stanford
3.69 – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
39. Dallas Cowboys
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs trade No. 31, 95 to Cowboys for No. 26
Panthers trade No. 39, 93 to Cowboys for No. 31
2.39 – DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Cowboys trade No. 58, 95 to Patriots for No. 46
2.46 – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
3.90 – RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
3.93 – WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
42. Cleveland Browns
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
2.42 – Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
3.98 – WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
52. Miami Dolphins
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
2.52 – CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
3.77 – RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
99. San Francisco 49ers
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
3.99 – Guard Andrew Vorhees, USC
3.101 – WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
3.102 – DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
Trade Summary
Raiders trade 2023 1st (No. 7), 2nd (No. 38), 2024 1st and 3rd to Chicago Bears for No. 1 overall
Falcons trade No. 8, No. 44 to Seattle for No. 5.
NY Jets trade No.s 13, 43, 2024 conditional 3rd to Packers for Aaron Rodgers, No. 15
Chiefs trade No. 31, 95 to Cowboys for No. 26
Panthers trade No. 39, 93 to Cowboys for No. 31
Cowboys trade No. 58, 95 to Patriots for No. 46