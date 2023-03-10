3-Round Mock Draft: 5 QBs go in 1st, Cowboys bail to Day 2

With the scouting combine in the rearview mirror and free agency closing in, it’s time for one final mock draft for this phase of the offseason. Things will change once again as teams begin to fill out their 53-man roster with veterans. The primary difference between the NFL and NBA is seen in this process. While the basketball league looks for teams to fill their rosters with young talent first, the NFL has teams commit to filling holes with veterans before the young guys get a chance in the league.

In this three-round exercise that is based on team needs before veteran additions are made; there are several perfect fits. Trades were allowed and with so many teams missing first-round picks this year, Day 2 was just as interesting as Day 1. Here’s a look at each team’s trades and draft hauls.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Trade 7, 38, 2024 1st and 3rd to Chicago Bears for No. 1

1.1 – QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3.70 – CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

2. Houston Texans (Multiple 1st-round picks)

1.2 – QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

1.12 – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

2.33 – TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

3.65 – ED Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

3.73 – Center John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

3. Arizona Cardinals

1.3 – Edge Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

2.34 – Guard Steve Avila, TCU

3.66 – CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

3.96 – Tackle Tyler Steen, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts

1.4 – QB Will Levis, Kentucky

2.35 – CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

3.79 – WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

5. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons trade No. 8, No. 44 to Seattle for No. 5

1.5 – QB Bryce Young, Alabama

3.75 – WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

6. Detroit Lions (Multiple 1st-Round picks)

1.6 – DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

1.18 – Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

2.48 – CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

2.55 – WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

3.81 – RB Kendre Miller, TCU

7. Chicago Bears

Trade No. 1 to Raiders for 7, 38, 2024 1st and 3rd

1.7 – OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State

2.38 – TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

2.54 – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

3.64 – Edge Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

8. Seattle Seahawks (Multiple 1st-Round picks)

1.8 – Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

1.20 – Guard O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

2.37 – LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

2.44 – Center Luke Wypler, Ohio State

2.51 – LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

3.83 – Clark Phillips III, Utah

9. Carolina Panthers (Multiple 1st-Round picks)

1.9 – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Panthers trade No. 39, 93 to Cowboys for No. 31 (Chiefs original pick)

1.31 – QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

2.61 – Edge Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

10. Philadelphia Eagles (Multiple 1st-Round picks)

1.10 – CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

1.30 – Edge BJ Ojulari, LSU

2.62 – RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

3.94 – Safety Sydney Brown, Illinois

11. Tennessee Titans

1.11 – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

2.41 – WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

3.72 – OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

13. Green Bay Packers

Packers trade Aaron Rodgers, No. 15 to Jets 13, 43, 2024 conditional 3rd

1.13 – TE Dalton Kincaide, Utah

2.43 – Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

2.45 – LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

3.78 – Safety Jordan Battle, Alabama

14. New England Patriots

1.14 – Safety Brian Brach

Cowboys trade No. 58, 95 to Patriots for No. 46

2.58 – WR Rashee Rice, SMU

3.76 – CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

3.95 – Edge Derick Hall, Auburn

15. New York Jets

NY Jets trade No.s 13, 43, 2024 conditional 3rd to Packers for Aaron Rodgers, No. 15

1.15 – OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

3.74 – LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

16. Washington Commanders

1.16 – CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

2.47 – Center Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

3.97 – LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

1.17 – DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

2.32 – WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

2.49 – Safety Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

3.80 – OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1.19 – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

2.50 – RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

3.82 – LB Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati

21. Los Angeles Chargers

1.21 – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

2.53 – Edge Andre Carter II, Army

3.85 – CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

22. Baltimore Ravens

1.22 – Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

2.86 – WR Parker Washington, Penn State

23. Minnesota Vikings

1.23 – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

3.87 – DT Moro Ojomo, Texas

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

1.24 – Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

2.56 – TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

3.88 – Safety Jammie Robinson, Florida State

25. New York Giants

1.25 – WR Jordan Addison, USC

2.57 – CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

3.89 – TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

4.100 – RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

26. Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs trade No. 31, 95 to Cowboys for No. 26

1.26 – OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

2.63 – Edge Tuli Tuipulotu, USC



27. Buffalo Bills

1.27 – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

2.59 – Edge Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

3.91 – CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

28. Cincinnati Bengals

1.28 – OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

2.60 – DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

3.92 – CB DJ Turner, Michigan

29. New Orleans Saints

1.29 – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

2.40 – CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

3.71 – DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

First Round Results

36. Los Angeles Rams

2.36 – QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

3.69 – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

39. Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs trade No. 31, 95 to Cowboys for No. 26

Panthers trade No. 39, 93 to Cowboys for No. 31

2.39 – DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Cowboys trade No. 58, 95 to Patriots for No. 46

2.46 – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

3.90 – RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

3.93 – WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

42. Cleveland Browns

2.42 – Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

3.98 – WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

52. Miami Dolphins

2.52 – CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

3.77 – RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

99. San Francisco 49ers

3.99 – Guard Andrew Vorhees, USC

3.101 – WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

3.102 – DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Trade Summary

Raiders trade 2023 1st (No. 7), 2nd (No. 38), 2024 1st and 3rd to Chicago Bears for No. 1 overall Falcons trade No. 8, No. 44 to Seattle for No. 5. NY Jets trade No.s 13, 43, 2024 conditional 3rd to Packers for Aaron Rodgers, No. 15 Chiefs trade No. 31, 95 to Cowboys for No. 26 Panthers trade No. 39, 93 to Cowboys for No. 31 Cowboys trade No. 58, 95 to Patriots for No. 46

