3-round mock draft after 49ers free agency moves

The 49ers’ free agency moves gave a sizable shakeup to their list of draft needs. While the priority of those needs and when they should address what position can be debated, this three-round mock draft from our friends at the Draft Wire shows just how much things changed for San Francisco after their new signings.

Here’s a quick look at the three players mocked to the 49ers late in the third round:

Round 3, Pick 99 | OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Warren might be a project, but he’s definitely a player who projects as an offensive tackle in the NFL. The 49ers should be prioritizing tackle depth if they’re going to draft an offensive lineman. Warren is 6-6, 311 pounds with a massive wingspan. He was a full-time starter for four years and started 39 of the 40 games he played for the Panthers. With Colton McKivitz and Jaylon Moore as the only real options to replace Mike McGlinchey at right tackle, Warren would have a chance to make a big impact right away.

Round 3, Pick 101 | S Trey Dean III, Florida

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Safety is another need for the 49ers after Jimmie Ward exited in free agency and Tashaun Gipson signed on for just one year. Dean has really good size at 6-2, 200 pounds. His 4.75-second 40-yard dash doesn’t quite line up with the athleticism he shows on the field. It does bring up questions about whether he can play the free safety spot alongside Talanoa Hufanga. Dean was a two-year starter for the Gators and a special teams standout during the first part of his college career. In 62 games he posted 259 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four interceptions, 24 pass breakups, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Round 3, Pick 102 | TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Latu would be a really nice selection to round out a 49ers tight end room that’s a little bit thin. San Francisco has with limited success been searching for a second pass-catching TE. Latu fits that bill, but he’s also a willing in-line blocker, which is key for what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan needs from that spot. While Latu was involved on offense and special teams his first two non-redshirt years with the Crimson Tide, he didn’t catch a pass until his third year. Over those third and fourth seasons he posted 56 catches for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s a good athlete who moves well in space and would make a quick push for playing time in an offense that could use another receiving threat at TE.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire