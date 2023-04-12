3-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos select DL and OLB

In his latest three-round 2023 NFL mock draft, Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon has the Denver Broncos selecting a pair of defenders with their first two picks.

Following the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson last year, the Broncos do not own first- or second-round draft picks this month. Denver does hold back-to-back picks (No.s 67 and 68 overall) in the third round, though.

With the first of those picks, Risdon has the Broncos selecting Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (6-3, 292 pounds). Ojomo ran a 40-yard dash in 5.04 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 29 times at the combine. After totaling 32 tackles (5.5 behind the line) and three sacks last year, Ojomo could be a rotational defensive line prospect for Denver.

With their second pick in Risdon’s mock, the Broncos select Notre Dame edge defender Isaiah Foskey (6-5, 264 pounds). Foskey ran a 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds and did 22 bench-press reps at the combine. He played defensive end in college but would likely transition to outside linebacker if selected by a team that runs a 3-4 defense like Denver. Foskey totaled 20.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the Fighting Irish.

To view Risdon’s complete three-round mock draft, visit Draft Wire.

