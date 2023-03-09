3-round 2023 mock draft with big trades and compensatory picks ahead of free agency

Everyone has a mock draft these days, so here’s ours. It’s our first three-round projection of the 2023 NFL draft, and it includes all the bells and whistles: compensatory draft picks, trades for picks and star players like Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, and DeAndre Hopkins. The New Orleans Saints are in the mix too, but we’re taking a broader view of all 32 teams.

But we’re going with an unconventional structure — instead of running through picks from Nos. 1 to 103, we’re breaking it down with what each team came away with in this scenario. Here’s a look at the team-by-team results of what every franchise gained after three rounds of wheeling and dealing:

Arizona Cardinals

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

4. DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (via Indianapolis)

35. RT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

47. DE Keion White, Georgia Tech (via New England)

67. DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

80. WR Parker Washington, Penn State (via Indianapolis)

97. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

2024 third round pick (via Indianapolis)

2024 fifth round pick (via New England)

The Cardinals got maybe the best player in the draft after trading down with the Colts (who were bidding against the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans), but the value in picking White a round later was too good to pass up despite landing Anderson. Arizona received that pick from the New England Patriots in a trade for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was limited to just nine games last season due to suspension and injury.

Atlanta Falcons

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

8. DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

76. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

We have the Falcons putting a Band-Aid on their quarterback problem by signing Jacoby Brissett to compete with Desmond Ridder for the starting job; they also paired Marcus Davenport with his old position coach Ryan Nielsen in free agency after signing Lorenzo Carter to a two-year extension. But Murphy gives them even more juice up front and a Plan B if Davenport doesn’t turn things around. They found a good running back in Tyler Allgeier, but the value was great in landing Achane where they did Atlanta’s biggest move, though, is trading their second-round picks in 2023 (at 45) and 2024 to the Rams for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Story continues

Baltimore Ravens

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

23. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

87. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

We’re expecting the Ravens to eventually work things out with Lamar Jackson, and they rewarded him by finally drafting a receiver who can catch a pass 20 (or 40) yards downfield in Hyatt. They also reinforced the secondary with a good value pick, landing toolsy cornerback Brents (he of 83-inch wingspan fame) in the second round.

Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

28. RG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

50. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (via Pittsburgh)

92. WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

It’s all about getting faster and tougher on offense for the Bills, who got the best guard in the draft by picking Torrence. Then they traded up in the second round to stop Gibbs’ freefall (losing a 2024 fourth rounder in the process), which should do a lot to take some of the weight of the world off Josh Allen’s shoulders. Tyler Scott is an impressive deep threat to flush out defenses.

Carolina Panthers

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

9. QB Will Levis, Kentucky

40. DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

62. WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

94. RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

The Panthers tried to trade up for one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft, but they liked Levis enough to not push all their chips in (it didn’t help that teams weren’t willing to move down so far and miss out on the top talent available). McDonald adds some speed to their already-solid pass rush unit, while Tillman and McIntosh are great value picks where they were drafted.

Chicago Bears

AP Photo/Brad Tollefson

6. DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (via Detroit, from Los Angeles)

34. DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (via Houston)

54. WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (via Baltimore)

65. C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

2023 fifth round pick (155 via Detroit)

2023 sixth round pick (195 via Detroit)

2024 first round pick (via Detroit)

2024 second round pick (via Houston)

Instead of one big trade down, the Bears made a couple of smaller moves down the board with different teams — first swapping the first and second overall picks with Houston (targeting Bryce Young) before trading back again with Detroit (who wanted Anthony Richardson). That got them multiple early-round picks next year as well as some late-round assets this year while keeping the top defensive prospects in play.

Cincinnati Bengals

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

29. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

61. OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

90. S Jordan Battle, Alabama (via NY Giants)

Cincinnati gets a new swing tackle with lots of experience while upgrading at tight end. They traded a late-round pick (No. 207, in the sixth round) to move up slightly for Battle, who adds depth to the secondary if both Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III leave in free agency.

Cleveland Browns

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

49. DT Mazi Smith, Michigan (via Detroit)

82. LB Noah Sewell, Oregon (via Detroit)

The Browns were able to add some youth and athleticism to a defense that underperformed last season by moving down with Detroit, who wanted to trade up again in the second round for a top cornerback. Myles Garrett gets some more help up front.

Dallas Cowboys

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

27. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

59. WR Rashee Rice, SMU

91. RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

It’s no sure thing that the Cowboys hold onto Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard’s injury makes it worth investing in a dynamic running back. But that’s a lesser concern than getting more athletic in the secondary and bringing in a playmaking receiver who can liven up the passing game.

Denver Broncos

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

68. DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (via Indianapolis)

78. C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (via Miami, from New England)

2023 sixth round pick (179 via Miami)

2024 fifth round pick (via Miami)

Sean Payton only has two picks to work with, but he manages to get a player we can already here him describing as similar to Cameron Jordan as well as a new starting center after general manager George Paton showed him the benefits of trading down.

Detroit Lions

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2. QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (via Chicago, from Houston)

25. DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (via Jacksonville)

43. CB Deonte Banks, Maryland (via Cleveland)

56. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (via Minnesota)

84. TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa (via Seattle)

99. RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn (via Cleveland)

No team was a bigger player in this three-round mock draft than Detroit, who traded up from Nos. 6 to 2 for their top quarterback prospect — who can take his time preparing to start while Jared Goff leads the offense one more year, though it cost them their 2024 first-round pick. The Lions also traded down with Jacksonville in the first round (gaining a third rounder at 89), swapped second- and third-rounders with Cleveland, and made a minor move up for a pass-catching tight end in the third round (sending their sixth rounder at 184 to Seattle).

Green Bay Packers

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

13. LT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (via NY Jets)

15. WR Jordan Addison, USC

37. TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah (via LA Rams)

79. WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

2024 second round pick (via NY Jets)

The Packers weren’t able to exactly get a ransom for Aaron Rodgers, seeing as the Jets are the only team interested in trading for him, but it’s still a solid haul that they put to use in propping up Jordan Love with a better supporting cast. All-star left tackle David Bakhtiari has long-running durability issues so it’s worth drafting someone to coach up as his replacement.

Houston Texans

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (via Chicago)

12. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (via Cleveland)

63. DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (via Philadelphia)

74. DT Gervon Dexter, Florida (via Cleveland)

Houston made a move to get their favorite quarterback prospect, which didn’t cost them too much seeing as the Bears wanted to make several smaller moves down rather than one big shift. Still, they made sure to get Young a talented young receiver to develop with, and the opportunity to move up and pick Foskey at the end of the second round was too good to pass up. Dexter is a good culture player who can help head coach DeMeco Ryans turn things around in that building.

Indianapolis Colts

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

3. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

36. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

The Colts only had two picks left after an uncharacteristically aggressive draft, but they made them count by getting maybe the top quarterback prospect and an easy separator at receiver who can compliment Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

18. S Brian Branch, Alabama

57. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The Jaguars are feeling themselves after a successful 2022 season under head coach Doug Pederson, so they got frisky in the first round and traded up to address their top defensive need in covering the slot — figuring that Trevor Lawrence can keep the offense on track with Travis Etienne after adding Calvin Ridley to a receiving corps that includes Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and pass-catching tight end Evan Engram.

Kansas City Chiefs

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

32. DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

64. DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

96. WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Stupid perfect Chiefs. They saw Kancey fall into their laps in the first round, then drafted Frank Flark’s replacement a round later (though they wanted Isaiah Foskey more than Adebawore). If Boutte can’t rebound from an underwhelming final season in Baton Rouge with Patrick Mahomes throwing to him, he just might be cooked, but it’s more likely he’ll surpass expectations here.

Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

7. CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

39. RT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

71. WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

We have the Raiders signing Jimmy Garoppolo to run Josh McDaniels’ offense, and an investment in a top cover corner should help the defense be more competitive in 2023. Upgrading at right tackle and adding more speed to the receiving corps with Dell gives Garoppolo more to work with, but it remains to be seen if Las Vegas can truly compete in the crowded AFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

19. WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

55. TE Luke Musgrave, Oklahoma State

86. LB Henry To’oto’o, Alabama

The Chargers saw an opportunity to improve their receiving corps so they took it, trading their 2023 fourth rounder at 126 and a 2024 fifth round pick to move up in the first round. Johnson isn’t as big as TCU listed him but he has plenty of size and explosive ability to work with. If he can stay healthy, Musgrave can provide a boost of playmaking ability at tight end.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

45. CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (via Atlanta)

46. DE Derick Hall, Auburn (via Green Bay)

72. LT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (via New Orleans)

2023 fourth round pick (117 via Green Bay)

2023 fifth round pick (152 via Green Bay)

2023 fifth round pick (168 via New Orleans)

2024 second round pick (via Atlanta)

The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to Atlanta for some salary cap relief and an early-round pick in the 2024 draft, also navigating the board here to stock up on more late-round picks to replenish their roster. Forbes and Hall can compete for starting jobs right away, and Duncan brings a lot of experience at left tackle, which was an unsettled roster spot for L.A. in 2023.

Miami Dolphins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

52. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

69. CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (via Denver)

85. DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

The Dolphins still made some moves despite not owning a first rounder, ending their revolving door at running back with a home-run threat in Charbonnet and trading up in the third round for a starting-quality corner who can help fill in for Byron Jones. This roster ready to compete as it is, but these moves help set them further apart from the have-nots in the AFC.

Minnesota Vikings

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

24. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

88. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

The Vikings lucked into a top-15 prospect falling to them in the first round, thanks to the depth at corner in this class, and they went with a good prospect at receiver later on. It’s unclear how many more years Adam Thielen has left in him so it’s smart to start coaching up successors.

New England Patriots

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

14. LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

77. CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

The Patriots don’t operate like most teams, so while we may not see linebacker as a need, maybe it’s a priority within the halls of Bill Belichick’s mind-palace. Either way, Campbell is a good player and a great athlete, and he should fit right in. It feels like the Patriots draft a corner like Ricks out of Alabama every six years. New England’s top acquisition, however, is Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — they swapped their second rounder (47) and a 2024 fifth rounder for Mac Jones’ new No. 1 receiver.

New Orleans Saints

Tim Warner/Getty Images

30. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (via Denver, from Miami through San Francisco)

41. TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

70. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (via LA Rams)

103. DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (via San Francisco)

The Saints saw a top-15 prospect fall to them at the end of the first round just a few years ago with Ryan Ramczyk, maybe it happens again with Robinson — the NFL doesn’t value running backs as strongly as they should. If so, he would be an ideal pairing for Alvin Kamara (whenever he’s available) and exactly the kind of dynamic presence the Saints need in the backfield next to Derek Carr. Now picture Washington clearing the way for him as a blocker.

New Orleans has done a ton of work on Hooker, they need a backup, and Carr’s contract structure could tee him up as an alternative in just two or three years. We have them leapfrogging the also-needy Raiders and outbidding the Titans for Hooker early in the third round. Always aggressive, they close out the top three rounds by trading next year’s fifth rounder for the final compensatory pick and Pickens, an athletic interior lineman whose best reps are ahead of him.

New York Giants

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

26. WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

53 LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (via Seattle)

93. S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (via Cincinnati)

101. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas (via Kansas City)

Big Blue gets faster on both sides of the ball, though it cost them multiple late-round picks to trade up from 58 to 53 for Simpson (at least they got one back in moving down from 90 to 93 with the Bengals). They may have been lucky to reach the playoffs last year, but they proved they belonged by winning a game on the road and these moves could help them keep pace in the NFC East.

New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

44. OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

75. S J.L. Skinner, Boise State

Our long national nightmare is over: the Jets got Aaron Rodgers, trading their first rounder this year (at 13) and their 2024 second-round pick to Green Bay. They got him with a discount double-check, though, which allowed the Jets to beef up their offense line in the second round and bring in a big, athletic safety in the third round.

Philadelphia Eagles

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

10. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (via New Orleans)

31. DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

66. S Sydney Brown, Illinois (via Houston)

95. RB Chase Brown, Illinois

Porter might be the best cornerback in the draft, so, uh, you’re welcome, Philly. Smith is exactly the sort of value pick the Eagles would make late in the first round, and both of the Brown brothers from Illinois are quality players — being drafted to the same team means they’re also the sort of feel-good story we’d never hear the end of in a big media market like Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

17. OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

33. LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas (via Chicago)

60. CB D.J. Turner II, Michigan (via Buffalo)

81. OT Blake Freeland, BYU

The Steelers always seem to do a good job drafting for their needs, and that continues here by double-dipping at offensive tackle while getting a lot faster at linebacker. Turner is a little undersized but he’s lightning-fast, and Pittsburgh has gotten the most out of similar athletes in the past like Joe Haden.

San Francisco 49ers

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

100. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

102. DE Byron Young, Tennessee

2024 fifth round pick (via New Orleans)

Williams keeps the San Francisco secondary at full strength, while Young adds a dynamic element off the edge. This is a playoff-ready roster looking to maintain its depth rather than make more earth-shaking additions.

Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5. DT Jalen Carter, Georgia (via Denver)

20. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

38. C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (via Denver)

58. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (via NY Giants)

89. OL OL Andrew Vorhees, USC (via Detroit, from Jacksonville)

2023 fifth round pick (163, via NY Giants)

2023 seventh round pick (210, via NY Giants)

2023 seventh round pick (219, via NY Giants)

Carter’s involvement in a tragic car accident that cost two young lives ultimately led to a couple of misdemeanors, and teams have overlooked worse — the Seahawks specifically did when they ignored domestic violence charges against former defensive end Frank Clark. They aren’t likely to pass on Carter if he’s available. The rest of this mock draft is typical Seattle: Anudike-Uzomah is a wild-card reach in the first round, Schmitz is a rock-solid second-round starter, and Vorhees can be stashed on injured reserve while recovering from a torn ACL before competing for a starting job in 2024. A couple of on-brand trades down brought in more picks for the wheeling-and-dealing Seahawks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

22. OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

51. CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

83. DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

We have the Buccaneers signing Drew Lock in free agency to compete with Kyle Trask at quarterback, which, good luck to them. Their top draft picks are otherwise smart moves — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to move back to his college position on the left side after the team cut Donovan Smith as a salary cap casualty, so Wright makes a lot of sense as an instant-starter on the right side. Phillips can compete right away. Harrison is better than this draft slot. It’s your standard annoyingly-efficient Bucs draft.

Tennessee Titans

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

11. OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

42. DE BJ Ojulari, LSU

73. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

The Titans tried and failed to trade up for a couple of quarterbacks in this draft — teams inside the top-10 didn’t want to move back for what Tennessee was willing to offer, and the Saints got wind of their intentions for Hendon Hooker and moved first. For whatever reason the Titans have been slow to embrace Malik Willis as a serious option under center. Regardless, their offensive line is a mess and they’ve got injuries up front on defense, so Skoronski and Ojulari should help clarify some things right away.

Washington Commanders

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

16. CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

48. OL Steve Avila, TCU

98. OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Brand-new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy got to work rebuilding his line, with Avila pushing to start right away at one of the guard spots while Hayes elbows his way into the lineup for snaps. Witherspoon probably gets picked higher but the depth of this corner class pushed him down to their selection in the first round. Who will Washington start at quarterback? Your guess is as good as mine.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire