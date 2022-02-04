3-round 2022 NFL mock draft for Denver Broncos

In his latest three-round 2022 NFL mock draft for Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has the Denver Broncos selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean with the ninth overall pick in the first round.

Here is Easterling’s commentary for the Dean pick:

Assuming the Broncos seek their quarterback solution via free agency or a trade, they’ll still have a few different directions they can go here. Three tackles are already gone, which means they’re more likely to go defense, where they find a three-down playmaker in Dean who can make an immediate impact.

After that, Easterling has Denver going on to select Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard (pictured) at No. 40, Nevada QB Carson Strong at No. 63, Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett at No. 75 and Alabama edge defender Christopher Allen at No. 95.

Such a draft would fill five positions of need for the Broncos in the first three rounds, and Denver would still have six picks remaining after that.

To view Easterling’s complete three-round mock draft, visit Draft Wire.

Loading



Loading...

List