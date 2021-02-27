3 round 2021 mock draft sees Bills focus on trenches

They’re not the flashiest or sexiest players, but the work in the trenches is important. After focusing on bringing in a big-name playmaker last offseason via wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills could stand to improve on both the offensive line and defensive line in the coming months.

Our friends at Draft Wire predicted exactly that happening at the 2021 NFL Draft. In their latest three-round mock draft via Luke Easterling, the Bills select players for both lines with their top two picks:

30. Buffalo Bills

Dillon Radunz | OT | North Dakota State 61. Buffalo Bills

Jay Tufele | DL | USC 93. Buffalo Bills

Tyson Campbell | CB | Georgia

Radunz impressed recently at the Senior Bowl and was proclaimed as the top non-FBS prospect currently. If Buffalo loses players like Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams in free agency, getting a top prospect into fold on the O-line would make perfect sense for the Bills.

Jay Tufele is certainly an intriguing prospect for Buffalo based on The Draft Network‘s thoughts on him. He was pegged as a space-eating player in the middle. While the Bills will have Star Lotulelei back in the fold next season after he was their lone COVID-19 opt out, Buffalo’s defense clearly lacked in this department behind him.

In Campbell, the 6-foot-2 corner would bring some size to the position across from Tre’Davious White. He’d likely be in a battle for playing time as it’s expected Dane Jackson and at least Levi Wallace, a restricted free agent, will be back in the fold for the Bills at the No. 2 cornerback spot.

