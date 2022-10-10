3 roster moves the Steelers should make this week

Things are looking dire for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is 1-4 and has lost four in a row. At this point, the team is searching desperately for answers just to keep this team competitive for the remainder of the season. There will be no tanking in Pittsburgh so what do they do? Here are our ideas for three roster moves the Steelers should make this week.

Name Jaylen Warren starting RB

Like it or not, something isn’t working with Najee Harris. Maybe he is still dealing with his foot injury or maybe it is more than that. Either way, the best running back on the team right now is Jaylen Warren. Mike Tomlin made a depth chart adjustment at defensive tackle when a player was performing better and this should be no different.

Sign DT Sheldon Richardson

Pittsburgh has swung and missed in beefing up the defensive front this off-season. Run defense doesn’t have the level of physicality needed to bully opposing offensive lines but adding an earth mover like Sheldon Richardson could change that. He might only be a two-down tackle at this point but he can still eat up blockers.

Work a big trade

Do you want to make the team more competitive and appease the fans? Make another big trade as they did in 2019 when the team was floundering and traded for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. whether it’s an offensive tackle, elite run defender or shutdown cornerback, the Steelers have the players and picks to work a deal.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire