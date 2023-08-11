3 rookie matchups to watch as the Browns battle the Commanders

The Cleveland Browns host the Washington Commanders for their second preseason game Friday.

The game should feature several intriguing rookie matchups. It is important to note, that due to the nature of preseason football games and rookie development, these matchups may not happen during the game.

With that said, here’s a look at three rookie matchups to watch between the Browns and Commanders.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Browns rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman was impressive in his NFL debut. The young playmaker had two catches for 35 yards on three targets in the Hall of Fame Game. The former Volunteer will match up against former SEC cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, the Commanders’ first-round pick. Forbes played three years at Mississippi State, becoming great friends with Browns cornerback MJ Emerson Jr. during their time in Starkville, Miss. Earlier this year, Forbes participated in Greg Newsome II’s charity softball game. Forbes returns to Cleveland tonight in a less friendly environment.

Tillman and Forbes never faced off during their SEC careers, so tonight will be a fresh look at two rookies who used their size and strength to dominate their conference. Tillman, standing at 6-foot-3-inches and 215 pounds, excels at using his upper body strength to beat press coverage. He will have an opportunity to use his strength against Forbes. The 6-foot-1-inch 170 pounds cornerback uses his quickness and technique to disrupt routes in press coverage.

While Tillman can lean into a nearly 45 pounds weight difference, he will have to focus on keeping his feet moving to beat Forbes. When the two clash, I hope to see fisticuffs during the routes between the two hard-nosed competitors. Tillman will need to prove he can consistently beat press coverage in the NFL. Forbes needs to prove he can press receivers who outweigh him by over 30 pounds. This is a great matchup between two rookies looking to prove they belong in the NFL. Hopefully, we see it often tonight.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Siaki Ika looked like a brick wall against the Jets last week. The rookie defensive tackle did a good job standing tall against double teams. The third-round pick made an impressive stop tackle on a third and one during the Hall of Fame Game. The rookie looks to build upon the strong performance against a fellow rookie, Ricky Stromberg, drafted by the Commanders in the third round. Stromberg displayed excellent acceleration as a prospect, but a penchant for bending at the hips sacrifices leverage for power.

As the Browns run an even front, Ika will probably never be lined up directly over Stromberg, so we may never see a true one-on-one rep between the two. That said, I’ll be looking for Ika to slow down Stromberg from working to the linebackers on run schemes, and to neutralize or split any double teams Stromberg may help on. While the signing of Shelby Harris helped fortify the Browns’ defensive tackle group, the Browns will need to rely on Ika a lot this season. He must continue to play well.

Dawand Jones vs. K.J. Henry

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Dawand Jones played an excellent game against the Jets, allowing zero pressures against a trio of good pass rushers. Jones has an opportunity to stay consistent against the Commanders. Jones will likely have the opportunity to go against former five-star recruit K.J. Henry from Clemson, who was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round.

The rookie defensive end has received rave reports from the Commanders since the rookie minicamp in the spring. It will be important for Jones to build upon his exceptional performance last week, as many scouts questioned his work ethic leading up to the draft. Jones has an easy opportunity to prove his critics wrong with another strong showing tonight.

