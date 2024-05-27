3 Rochester golf coaches set to hang up their spikes

May 27—ROCHESTER — Andy Ollenburg and his wife went on their first date on a Saturday night.

"Two days later I walked into the first day of (coaching) basketball practice," Ollenburg said. "My wife has never known anything different and she's always been there for me."

So has coaching.

Ollenburg, John Marshall's longtime girls golf coach, said he's loved every second he spends with the players and fellow coaches around the Big Nine Conference, but it's time to hang up his spikes.

Ollenburg will retire from teaching and coaching at the end of this school year.

In fact, all three of Rochester's public high schools will have new girls golf head coaches next spring. Century's Aaron Berg has accepted a teaching position in Byron, while Mayo coach Steve Myhro has decided to retire.

"It's kind of a combination of, I'm retiring from teaching and, since the age of 6, that's when I walked on to a baseball diamond to play T-ball," Ollenburg said. "With the exception of four years since then, I've been coaching or playing competitively. ... It's just time."

The Post Bulletin talked with all three departing coaches ahead of this week's Section 1, Class 3A meet, which begins Tuesday at Cannon Golf Club.

Myhro has been Mayo's coach for nearly a quarter of a century, 24 years. He has tried to retire twice before, but returned both times due to a lack of candidates to replace him (which won't be an easy task).

His commitment to the girls in the Spartans program — a program that has continuously grown under his watch — is second to none.

Mayo activities director Jeff Whitney has successfully brought you back from the brink of retirement twice. Is there a third time?

I don't think he has any choice this time (laughs). I've been coaching for 24 years. The kids, the girls, I've been blessed with so many amazing young ladies and their families. They've all been wonderful people to work with, supportive of me as a coach.

Golf coaches have to work closely with course pros for time on the course and range. What's that been like?

Jeff Gorman (at Eastwood Golf Course) couldn't be any better or more supportive. He has always encouraged me to keep all the girls who come out for the team. I didn't want to cut any players and he encouraged me not to.

This year's Mayo team is a good mix of veterans and some really good up-and-coming players. What have you liked most about it?

(Senior) Avery Meyer has been on the team since seventh grade. She was with me the first time I tried to retire. She'll play at (Wisconsin-)Stout. She has a real passion for the game and is just a wonderful young lady, a great captain and leader. I can count on her advice if there are any issues or concerns; she's my go-to.

We have some up-and-comers, too. Flora Bolster, she's a captain and a very capable player. Claire Nelson, another senior, has been with the team a long time. She's a very bright, smart young lady.

Dylan Raukar, an eighth-grader, has made a lot of strides forward this year with her game. She's so happy-go-lucky on the course and she just enjoys the experience. And Sloan Bolster, Flora's younger sister. We haven't had too many seventh-graders over the years, but she's so fun to watch, very consistent. She is super competitive, doesn't get nervous. ... It's just a wonderful group.

Your teams and players have had a lot of success; how has that carried over from one group of players to the next?

Honestly, I don't really care about the win-loss record, I just always wanted the girls to have fun and grow the game of golf. The goal was, of course, to win, but the purpose is far greater than that. All the things you learn being involved in golf — the integrity, everything that goes with being part of a team — those are the things that really matter.

Your thoughts on Andy at JM and Aaron and Century also departing from their programs?

Andy is just a great guy. JM and the golf program, when Andy took over, they weren't really competitive, but he never quit on them. He worked his tail off to help those girls enjoy the game and become very competitive. His teams grew and saw success. He'll be missed around the Big Nine.

Aaron, he's been fantastic. He brought all of his (basketball) coaching experience with him. He's so accustomed to working with young people and that transitioned so well into coaching high school golf. He and Andy and I were aligned with regards to, we want it to be fun, want the game to grown and want the girls to have a positive experience.

What other sport is there where all three of us and our teams get on a bus together to go to the section tournament? There's no animosity; we all get along and work well together, to make it fun and to make it work for the kids.

Berg is stepping down after five years as the Panthers' head coach; he has close to 30 years total of coaching experience, much of it in girls basketball. He has accepted a teaching position in the Byron school district, where he also has been a volunteer assistant coach with the Bears' basketball team in recent seasons.

What's it been like to work with Andy Ollenburg and Steve Myhro, who have been golf coaches for a couple of decades?

They've both done it for so long. I was fortunate enough to have them as a resource. They've been more than willing to answer questions, mentor me along and show me how it should be done. They're revered in our conference, too. Andy has done all of our stats and record-keeping in the conference for years; he puts a lot of time into that, and we rely on it as coaches.

Really, golf is about honesty and integrity and those guys have just done a great job of bringing that to their teams and their kids. They always have teams that are honest in their scoring and are great young women. Those two help the girls develop some great characteristics they'll take on for the rest of their lives.

What will you miss most about coaching golf?

The easy answer is working with the girls. I've been very fortunate to have a great group of young ladies who love to learn the game and work very well together and find a way to have fun. We have an older team this year and they have really embraced the role (of leaders) now that they've seen (others) do it for a few years. They're really taken to it; they do a lot of the planning and organizing.

What are some of the bright spots this year's team has had?

It's been about the process, committing, learning and making that effort to improve. The girls have done a good job of pushing forward and working to improve their game. It's paid off for the younger girls and I'm seeing a lot of good things for the future.

What will you miss most about coaching?

I love the game itself and have a lot of fun coaching, but it will be the kids, the girls. I've had just a great time with this. Everybody should have a job that's not a job. Coaching golf has always been that for me — fun. I get excited about it every day, whether it's practice or going to a meet. Every day is always a little different, with different kids working on different things. We have 15-18 kids out every year and they're in 15-18 different places with their games. Helping each girl and working together to solve problems is great.

Your teams and players have a lot of success over the years. How rewarding is that as a coach?

The wins and losses take care of themselves. At meets, I don't watch their scores. They put enough pressure on themselves and that's not why I'm there as a coach. I'm there to let them vent or talk if they need to, to give them ideas to adjust their game or discuss course management. If I can give a girl something to help them think ahead or move ahead, that's what's fun.

You've worked closely with Steve Myhro at Mayo and Aaron Berg at Century. What has that experience been like?

Aaron, he has all of that basketball coaching experience, too, and I watch him with his team, his kids, they're always having fun. He always has a plan set for them and, when you coach as long as we have, whether it's basketball or golf, Aaron has a plan, he executes it and it works. The most important thing is he always has fun with the kids, and that's fun to see.

Steve, when I first started, he was the one I leaned on the most. I'd call and ask him questions, bounce ideas off him. He was always so willing to give me time and to help me. As the years went along, it became more of a back-and-forth between us, exchanging ideals, whether it's a situation with kids or the Big Nine or the section. I learned so much by watching him, the example he sets, how he moves around the course, watches and works with his kids. He's taught me a lot and I've tried my best to follow his example.