(3) Richmond Heights vs. (31) Newton Falls: Preview capsule for Feb. 28 district semifinal

Feb. 27—(3) Richmond Heights vs. (31) Newton Falls

What: Division IV district semifinal

When: 6 p.m., Feb. 28

Where: Grand Valley, 111 Grand Valley Ave. West, Orwell

Records: Richmond Heights 17-4, Newton Falls 12-12

Richmond Heights' path: Defeated Cardinal, 69-22

Newton Falls' path: Defeated Windham, 30-24, def. East Canton, 33-30

On deck: Winner advances to the district final to play (14) Canton Central Catholic or (8) Berlin Center Western Reserve at 7 p.m. March 2.

For the record: Newton Falls has been knocking off higher seeds in this bracket, defeating 12th-seed Windham and 13th-seed East Canton thus far to pull its record even at 12-12. Richmond Heights is a different level, though. The Spartans' four losses came against three Division I teams (Mansfield, Brush and Brunswick) and one D-II team (Gilmour). The trio of Honor Hall (16.9 points), Nisey Darden (13.2 points, 10.3 rebounds) and Mya Johnson (11.1 points) is going to be difficult for any D-IV team in this bracket to deal with.

Kampf's pick: Richmond Heights