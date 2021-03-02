3 restricted free agents the Texans are expected to re-sign

The Houston Texans are evaluating the free agents on their own roster before they begin looking to the free agent market to bolster their team.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, here are three restricted free agents who the Texans intend to re-sign.

1. TE Pharaoh Brown

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oakland Raider and Cleveland Brown caught a career-high 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games with the Texans, nine of which he started. The question the Texans will have to answer when it comes to Brown is how much of his production was a result of Deshaun Watson throwing to him.

2. DT P.J. Hall

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The former Sam Houston State product rejuvenated his short career with the Texans, providing 34 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, and two tackles for loss through 10 games, nine of which he started. Hall may be better suited for the three-technique in new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's Tampa-2 scheme.

3. S A.J. Moore

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Moore missed five games in 2020, the first time in his career he did not play a full 16-game complement. However, the former undrafted free agent from Ole Miss gave the Texans 35 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble in 11 games, five of which he started.

