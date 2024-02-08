3 reported Warriors targets who are now off the table

When a team is struggling to reach its potential, it’s inevitably listed among trade rumors heading into the trade deadline. The Golden State Warriors’ struggles to begin the season have ensured they’ve been linked to a plethora of stars and role players over the past few months.

However, with the trade deadline just hours away, a lot of those rumored targets are now off the market, having been snapped up by other teams around the league. Some of those targets are high-end role players capable of being starters in the right situation. Others are ancillary deals to strengthen the team’s bench rotations ahead of the second half of the season.

The chances of the Warriors making a move at the deadline are looking slimmer by the minute. However, while deals are still able to be made, nothing should be ruled out. Still, knowing which players are no longer on the market is worth knowing. Here are the top three rumored Warriors targets that have already changed teams on Thursday (Feb. 8.)

Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic has been traded to the New York Knicks along with former Warriors wing Alec Burks. As such, he is one of the bigger names that had been mentioned with the franchise that is now off the table.

Kelly Olynyk

Matt Moore of The Action Network previously reported the Warriors had an interest in Kelly Olynyk. The veteran big man’s skill set is projected to be a great fit within Steve Kerr‘s system. However, Olynyk has now been traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Gordon Hayward

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie listed Gordon Hayward as a potential Warriors target as part of his December trade board. However, the veteran wing is heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he will add depth and experience to their impressive young core.

