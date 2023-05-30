3 remaining roster needs for the Steelers

It has been the busiest offseason in a very long time under the kind of new general manager Omar Khan. After nearly sneaking into the playoffs with a rookie quarterback, the team is looking at nothing less than a playoff run this season. But the work isn’t quite done yet. Here are three spots where the Steelers can still upgrade the current roster.

Backup offensive tackle

No. 3 running back

As much as we love the combination of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, we’d feel much better if the next option was a more experienced player with a better resume than Anthony McFarland. A DeAngelo Williams type of player if you will. Again, like with offensive tackle, there are some names out there for the Steelers to consider.

Reserve inside linebacker

Words cannot express our lack of confidence in Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Holcomb continues to work his way back from a foot injury and Roberts reputation as a pass defender is questionable. The Steelers are looking based on interest in Kwon Alexander so we expect this to happen.

