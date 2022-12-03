These 3 recruits making official visits with Florida this weekend

Florida football’s recruiting efforts are back in high gear — not that Billy Napier and Co. were not grinding away the entire time — now that the NCAA’s “quiet period” has elapsed, which makes for an exciting start to a busy month of December.

There are plenty of items on the docket as the team’s brass looks to improve upon 2022’s results while continuing to push the program forward into what is hopefully an era of great success. Part of that effort starts with the 2023 recruiting class — the first full class of preps hand-picked by Napier himself — this weekend when a trio of blue-chip 2023 prospects make their way to Gainesville for their official visits.

Take a look below at the three nig names who will be on campus for the first weekend of December

5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks

Five-star cornerback [autotag]Desmond Ricks[/autotag] is a 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound senior out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is ranked No. 16 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 15 and 2, respectively.

Ricks currently holds two crystal ball predictions for the LSU Tigers from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Tigers an 84.5% chance of landing him; the Gators are third in the hunt with a 3.3% chance.

4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall

Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall is a 6-foot-4.5-inch, 300-pound senior out of Westside High in Jacksonville, Florida. He is ranked No. 117 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 102 and 10, respectively.

Hall currently holds four crystal ball predictions for the Georgia Bulldogs and one for the Florida State Seminoles from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the ‘Dawgs way out front with an 85.6% chance of signing him; Florida is second on the list at 4.5%.

4-star athlete Aaron Gates

Four-start athlete Aaron Gates is a 6-foot, 180-pound senior out of Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, who has already committed to the Orange and Blue. He is ranked No. 340 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 367 and 32, respectively.

Prior to his commitment, Gates held a pair of crystal ball predictions for Florida from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gave the Gators a 54.8% shot at his talents.

